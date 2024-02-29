The leopard print trend is set to be huge this spring - here's how to wear it
Nail the leopard print trend with these chic and timeless capsule wardrobe investments
The leopard print trend is firmly back for 2024 and we couldn't be more excited. Endlessly versatile and easy to slot into all types of capsule wardrobe, it is a pattern that everyone needs in their rotation.
Maximalism is a spring/summer fashion trend 2024 to watch, and nothing sums up sophisticated statement dressing quite like leopard print. Associated with fashion icons such as Kate Moss and 'Scary Spice' Mel C, it is one of the most stylish prints out there.
But despite its neutral colour palette and unwavering style credentials, it can be slightly tricky to wear if you tend to stay away from patterns. To ease yourself into the look, invest in one leopard print piece and style it with your spring capsule wardrobe essentials as we head towards sunnier weather.
Leopard print trend
We've rounded up our favourite leopard print pieces to shop now to help you effortlessly nail this trend for the season ahead. From bold yet practical outerwear to subtle pops of the print you can add into your shoe capsule wardrobe, these are the pieces our fashion team loves.
Shop stylish leopard print
RRP: £165 | Combine two of the most timeless trends with this striped and leopard print cardi. If you want to know how to wear red this season, it pairs perfectly with leopard - as this endlessly chic knit proves.
RRP: £375 | Leopard print outerwear is one of our favourite sophisticated ways to channel this trend. Dress up this trench with some of the best knee high boots and sunnies for a high-fashion feel.
RRP: £185 | Bias cut skirts are one of the most flattering capsule wardrobe pieces you can invest in, and even better when they're in a chic print like this. Dress up with a floaty blouse this spring.
RRP: £98 | The best ballet pumps are another huge trend for 2024, making these shoes a perfect spring pick. Equal parts smart and playful, they can be worn with everything from jeans to tights and a dress for autumn.
RRP: £130 | A floaty wrap dress is ideal for transitional weather as it can be layered with a chunky knit or worn with sandals when the sun is shining. Style with one of the best quilted jackets and some boots to beat wetter weather.
RRP: £65 | A slouchy sweatshirt is one of the most relaxed and wearable ways to add leopard print to your wardrobe. Styled with the warmest leggings and best white trainers, you have a laid-back yet trendy look.
Is leopard print out of style for 2024?
Although there was a time when statement leopard print was considered slightly 'tacky', it is firmly back on trend for 2024. Spotted on the runways of fashion houses such as Dior and on the backs of stylish celebrities such as Rosamund Pike and Selma Blair, it has never been more clear that leopard print is a chic trend for this year. Made up of neutral hues, it is also extremely easy to style, so you can be sure it will always look sophisticated.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
-
-
Duchess Sophie's sultry leopard print two-piece is a statement look from her pre-royal days we wish would make a comeback
Duchess Sophie's leopard print two-piece was one of her boldest evening looks and this statement pattern is on trend again right now
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kensington Palace breaks silence amid concerns for Kate Middleton with clear new statement
The Palace have made a statement as speculation circulates about the Princess of Wales's health following her 'successful' surgery in January
By Emma Shacklock Published