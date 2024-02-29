The leopard print trend is set to be huge this spring - here's how to wear it

The leopard print trend is firmly back for 2024 and we couldn't be more excited. Endlessly versatile and easy to slot into all types of capsule wardrobe, it is a pattern that everyone needs in their rotation.

Maximalism is a spring/summer fashion trend 2024 to watch, and nothing sums up sophisticated statement dressing quite like leopard print. Associated with fashion icons such as Kate Moss and 'Scary Spice' Mel C, it is one of the most stylish prints out there.

But despite its neutral colour palette and unwavering style credentials, it can be slightly tricky to wear if you tend to stay away from patterns. To ease yourself into the look, invest in one leopard print piece and style it with your spring capsule wardrobe essentials as we head towards sunnier weather.

Leopard print trend

We've rounded up our favourite leopard print pieces to shop now to help you effortlessly nail this trend for the season ahead. From bold yet practical outerwear to subtle pops of the print you can add into your shoe capsule wardrobe, these are the pieces our fashion team loves.

Shop stylish leopard print

Is leopard print out of style for 2024?

Although there was a time when statement leopard print was considered slightly 'tacky', it is firmly back on trend for 2024. Spotted on the runways of fashion houses such as Dior and on the backs of stylish celebrities such as Rosamund Pike and Selma Blair, it has never been more clear that leopard print is a chic trend for this year. Made up of neutral hues, it is also extremely easy to style, so you can be sure it will always look sophisticated.