JLo's elegant midi dress convinced me to add pattern to my monochrome wardrobe
The singer proved florals will always be in style
Caroline Parr
I feel very apprehensive when it comes to patterns and floral prints, mainly because I've yet to try some that don't make me look like a moving pair of curtains.
My capsule wardrobe is 99% monochrome, but I'm looking to add more color and, dare I say it, print now we're heading into summer. I was struggling to find a subtle style to start, and when Jennifer Lopez posted a snap of herself wearing a beautiful dark brown and orange floral dress, I was sold.
With one of the main colors in the print being dark, it's right up my street. But the print brings in some brightness, with the deep tone being brought to life by vibrant pops of orange. Add to that the long sleeves with flared cuffs, cinched in waist and a high neck, and this elegant summer look is one I'm very willing to try.
woman&home's Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "There's a reason flowers are never too far from the runway, and from our wardrobes. We saw floral prints aplenty on the spring/summer 2025 runways, and with the weather finally getting better, it's time to embrace your favourite blooms.
"Dark florals are a great way to dip a toe into the trend if you're a bit of a wallflower when it comes to bright colours."
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
The singer wore the floral piece for a day out with one of her friends, which is exactly where I'll be wearing it too - though I'm unlikely to be on a trip to Paris for some downtime after co-hosting the Met Gala. Still, for a brunch date or after-work drinks, it's the perfect style.
Shop floral dresses
The colors in this dress are a near-perfect match to Jennifer's, and the crossover straps at the back are an unexpected feature that really elevates the design.
This dress is stunning, with its ruffled details, wrap shape and dainty print. I'll be dressing this up as my go-to wedding guest dress with some heels and a clutch, and, for more casual days, I will be pairing it with some sandals and a tote.
When it comes to a summer capsule wardrobe, a beautiful dress is a must-have. And if you're like me and don't want to go too bright and colorful, this style is definitely one worth copying. Pair it with some gorgeous kitten heels for a touch of glamor, or slip into your favorite white sneakers for a more casual look.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). As a woman&home reader and senior digital editor with over a decade's experience, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
- Caroline ParrFashion Ecommerce Editor
