Looking for a new do-it-all dress for summer? Anna Wintour’s leafy print piece might just be it
The Vogue editor sported a bold yet wearable dress that's perfect for this time of year
The world might have had its eyes on the Met Gala over the last week or so, but when it comes to inspiration for outfits that most of us can actually wear from day to day, it’s always best to look at what the A-listers choose to wear when they are off the red carpet.
Anna Wintour wowed in her pale blue ensemble for the star-studded charity event, but it was her leafy print shirt dress that she wore in the run-up to the event that caught my attention. The fashion editor looked gorgeous in a red shirt dress covered in oversized white leaves, and she styled it to perfection with a white belt and a pair of patterned ankle boots. Oh, and of course, she finished her look with a pair of her signature oversized sunglasses.
Anna always gets it right with her wardrobe choices, and this timeless ensemble is a perfect example. It made a statement with pattern and feels very current with spring/summer fashion trends, but at the same time, it's totally wearable and thankfully very easy to recreate right now. There are plenty of similar pieces available to suit any budget, so I have rounded up some favourites below.
Get the Look
The combination of a fitted waist and puffed sleeves on this dress makes it very flattering, and will work particularly well to balance curvier hips on pear-shaped frames. Finish with nude heels for a fancy soiree.
This designer doppelganger looks just like Anna's but comes in at under £40! The drawstring waist means it's one of the best dresses to hide a tummy, and you can adjust it to sit loosely or cinched in.
Complete the Look
Take note from Anna, and try adding a print clash with a pair of monochrome heels. Her boots look great, but for the summer months, a pair of woven sandals like these will do the job nicely.
A neat and pared-back pair of ballet pumps will add a feminine footnote to any outfit. Use these Mary Janes to finish your dress or add them to a T-shirt and barrel leg jeans look.
When it comes to styling a boldly printed piece like Anna's, I'd always recommend keeping your accessories to a minimum. Anything too busy will clash with the dress and leave your outfit looking a little OTT, so instead opt for understated jewellery and classic bags in a block colour or even sunny raffia textures.
Your shoes can switch up the vibe very easily, too - heels will take your dress to a fancy occasion, preppy pumps will work for weekend plans, and your best white trainers will give the leafy piece a casual spin.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
-
-
Katie Holmes is a master of comfortable casual wear - her deep red jumpsuit is ideal for spring
It's such a simple but chic look
-
“I’d planned on spending my retirement travelling. Instead, I became my grandchildren’s guardian overnight”
Korreena* explains why kinship carers, who raise a friend or relative's child when their parents cannot, need more financial and emotional support
-
Katie Holmes is a master of comfortable casual wear - her deep red jumpsuit is ideal for spring
It's such a simple but chic look
-
Victoria Beckham's leopard print skirt is the chic staple every closet needs
If you only add one thing to your closet this season, make it a leopard print skirt
-
Geri Halliwell's summer-ready white outfit is a fresh spin on florals if you're not a fan of prints
Appliqué flowers made for a stunning extra detail on her crisp shirt and skirt combination
-
Amal Clooney's chocolate brown trousers offer a much softer alternative to black tailoring
In an unexpected colour, her fitted trousers gave classic tailoring a fresh spin
-
Jennifer Aniston's white sneakers, turned-up jeans and smart blazer are closet must-haves
Jennifer Aniston never fails to style jeans perfectly - and we love this blend of casual trainers and a chic blazer
-
Joanna Page dazzles at the BAFTA TV Awards 2025 in this occasionwear-ready dress and it's still in stock
Joanna Page nails summer occasionwear on the TV BAFTAs 2025 red carpet in one of this season's most on-trend colours
-
Amanda Holden never has an off-day with her wardrobe, but this zesty orange look is one of her best
This citrus-inspired outfit proves orange is the new black
-
If I was going to the TV Baftas tonight, I'd wear Giovanna Fletcher's chic midnight navy number
Giovanna's glossy blue dress is a winning choice for anybody unsure about wearing bold prints