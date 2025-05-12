Looking for a new do-it-all dress for summer? Anna Wintour’s leafy print piece might just be it

The world might have had its eyes on the Met Gala over the last week or so, but when it comes to inspiration for outfits that most of us can actually wear from day to day, it’s always best to look at what the A-listers choose to wear when they are off the red carpet.

Anna Wintour wowed in her pale blue ensemble for the star-studded charity event, but it was her leafy print shirt dress that she wore in the run-up to the event that caught my attention. The fashion editor looked gorgeous in a red shirt dress covered in oversized white leaves, and she styled it to perfection with a white belt and a pair of patterned ankle boots. Oh, and of course, she finished her look with a pair of her signature oversized sunglasses.

Anna always gets it right with her wardrobe choices, and this timeless ensemble is a perfect example. It made a statement with pattern and feels very current with spring/summer fashion trends, but at the same time, it's totally wearable and thankfully very easy to recreate right now. There are plenty of similar pieces available to suit any budget, so I have rounded up some favourites below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the Look

Lipsy Red Short Sleeve Midi Dress £47 at Next UK The combination of a fitted waist and puffed sleeves on this dress makes it very flattering, and will work particularly well to balance curvier hips on pear-shaped frames. Finish with nude heels for a fancy soiree. H&M Oversized Drawstring-Detail Dress £37.99 at H&M (US) This designer doppelganger looks just like Anna's but comes in at under £40! The drawstring waist means it's one of the best dresses to hide a tummy, and you can adjust it to sit loosely or cinched in. Quiz Orange Tropical Print Shirt Maxi £50 at Matalan This button-down piece comes with a waist tie, but you can try switching that out and replacing it with a belt for a more polished finish. Shiny gold earrings will sit well with this statement print, too.

Complete the Look

Next Square Toe Platform Espadrille Sandals £49 at Next UK Take note from Anna, and try adding a print clash with a pair of monochrome heels. Her boots look great, but for the summer months, a pair of woven sandals like these will do the job nicely. Rothy's The Point Mary Jane II £ 76.68 at Nordstrom A neat and pared-back pair of ballet pumps will add a feminine footnote to any outfit. Use these Mary Janes to finish your dress or add them to a T-shirt and barrel leg jeans look. Adidas Country OG Shoes £85 at Adidas UK A retro pair of sneakers complete with a matching red stripe like these will bring a modern and casual feel to your dress and will be super comfy to wear for a busy day of errands.

When it comes to styling a boldly printed piece like Anna's, I'd always recommend keeping your accessories to a minimum. Anything too busy will clash with the dress and leave your outfit looking a little OTT, so instead opt for understated jewellery and classic bags in a block colour or even sunny raffia textures.

Your shoes can switch up the vibe very easily, too - heels will take your dress to a fancy occasion, preppy pumps will work for weekend plans, and your best white trainers will give the leafy piece a casual spin.