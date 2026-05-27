Ranvir Singh proves that gorgeous summer occasionwear with arm coverage looks so elegant, thanks to this maxi dress
Ranvir's printed Karen Millen dress is a great choice for the upcoming event season
After seeing all of our favourite celebrities and A-listers stepping out at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, we’ve been spoiled for choice when it comes to spring/summer-ready occasionwear inspiration. But, while floral dresses and reds were clear winners last week, Ranvir Singh's printed maxi dress with elegant arm coverage has stuck in our minds.
Wearing Karen Millen’s silk cotton scenic print balloon sleeve woven maxi dress, the striking multi-coloured scenic print with tones of green, sky blue and baby pink, felt effortlessly summery against the floral displays, but while the colour palette was ideal for warmer weather, it was the thoughtful design that has really piqued our interest.
In a figure-flattering, A-line silhouette, the high, cinched waist helped to show off the star's curves and elongate the lower torso. Pairing with a V-neckline, the additional balloon sleeves offered elegant arm coverage, giving protection from the sun, as well as working for breezier summer evenings. All without sacrificing on style.
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EXACT MATCH
Ranvir's Karen Millen dress is not only striking with its bold, scenic print and array of colours, but it's also a practical piece for spring/summer occasion wear. In addition to the breezy silhouette, its lining is made from 100% cotton for a lightweight feel, and the dress itself is made from 70% cotton, so you get a breathable finish.
Ranvir's dress is also available in this contemporary animal print, with the same waist-defining shape and long-sleeved design the blue and green tones are ideal for those looking for a more striking and bold palette. The deep colouring will work in autumn too for added versatility.
A mix of bold oranges and purples gives this dress a real eye-catching finish, and thanks to its long sleeves and straight-falling skirt, it has an easy-going but sophisticated look. A flared sleeve helps to create the illusion of an even more narrowed middle.
With pink being one of the trendiest colour combinations loved by stylists, this dress is a perfect choice for sunny weather. The column shape is so flattering, with long sleeves adding extra coverage.
As well as offering arm coverage, Ranvir’s dress wins the title of a spring capsule wardrobe staple that is wearable in summer too, thanks to its easy, breezy silhouette. While it boasts a cinched-in waist that creates a flattering shape, its maxi skirt and voluminous sleeves will help to keep the wearer cooler, even during a heatwave
This silhouette also makes the dress a super versatile one. While Ranvir dressed it up with a pair of blush pink court heels to create an elevated outfit, serving as excellent what to wear for a wedding inspiration, you could also dress it down with flat sandals or your best white trainers.
There are endless options when it comes to accessorising this dress, too. Whether you opt for easy-going neutral tones, or try pulling out the greens, yellows and pinks from the print, it’s surprisingly easy to give this statement dress a new feel each time you wear it.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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