Ranvir Singh proves that gorgeous summer occasionwear with arm coverage looks so elegant, thanks to this maxi dress

After seeing all of our favourite celebrities and A-listers stepping out at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, we’ve been spoiled for choice when it comes to spring/summer-ready occasionwear inspiration. But, while floral dresses and reds were clear winners last week, Ranvir Singh's printed maxi dress with elegant arm coverage has stuck in our minds.

Wearing Karen Millen’s silk cotton scenic print balloon sleeve woven maxi dress, the striking multi-coloured scenic print with tones of green, sky blue and baby pink, felt effortlessly summery against the floral displays, but while the colour palette was ideal for warmer weather, it was the thoughtful design that has really piqued our interest.

In a figure-flattering, A-line silhouette, the high, cinched waist helped to show off the star's curves and elongate the lower torso. Pairing with a V-neckline, the additional balloon sleeves offered elegant arm coverage, giving protection from the sun, as well as working for breezier summer evenings. All without sacrificing on style.

A post shared by Ranvir Singh (@ranvirtv) A photo posted by on

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As well as offering arm coverage, Ranvir’s dress wins the title of a spring capsule wardrobe staple that is wearable in summer too, thanks to its easy, breezy silhouette. While it boasts a cinched-in waist that creates a flattering shape, its maxi skirt and voluminous sleeves will help to keep the wearer cooler, even during a heatwave

This silhouette also makes the dress a super versatile one. While Ranvir dressed it up with a pair of blush pink court heels to create an elevated outfit, serving as excellent what to wear for a wedding inspiration, you could also dress it down with flat sandals or your best white trainers.

There are endless options when it comes to accessorising this dress, too. Whether you opt for easy-going neutral tones, or try pulling out the greens, yellows and pinks from the print, it’s surprisingly easy to give this statement dress a new feel each time you wear it.

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