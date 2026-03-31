Roisin Conaty found the perfect dress to wear to spring weddings, and her ultra-chic look needs very little styling
When it comes to wedding guest dresses, this floral maxi is one of the best I've seen
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The start of spring not only means we finally have some warmer weather to look forward to, but it also ushers in wedding season. And Roisin Conaty's outfit for the Royal Television Society Programme Awards is one of my favourites to date.
A classic floral maxi is ideal for spring weddings and race days. They’re timeless, romantic, and perfectly in keeping with the season thanks to their botanical prints. Plus, they need very little extra styling, which makes them easy to wear.
Stepping out on the event’s blue carpet, Roisin wore the Rosa floral pleat maxi dress from Phase Eight and accessorised with no more than a pair of flesh-toned, embellished heels. This is all the dress needed, as the dress's vibrant green hue featured a pastel floral print that added to the romance.Article continues below
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EXACT MATCH
Roisin's Phase Eight dress is a striking spring piece, with its green and pink hues creating a beautiful colour palette. Style it like Roisin with flesh-toned heels, or complement the pink tones with matching accessories.
When it comes to knowing what to wear to a wedding, if you’re in doubt, you cannot go wrong with a floral maxi dress. Roisin’s style is particularly flattering thanks to the wrap-style bodice, pleated skirt and blouson sleeves that create a romantic silhouette that nips in at the waist for an hourglass silhouette.
One of the best wedding guest dresses, Roisin proves, that a beautifully printed dress can make a real impact on its own, with minimal additional styling.
Roisin opted for footwear that would make some of the most comfortable wedding guest shoes. With a low heel and sleek silhouette, her embellished shoes are just the kind of style we want to be wearing to weddings, as they work effortlessly alongside busy patterns.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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