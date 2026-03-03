Eva Mendes’ bold, blue Rixo dress is the statement piece we’re loving for wedding season

As we step into spring, it’s not only warmer weather that we’re preparing for. Yes, it’s wedding season, which means we need at least one or two formal looks on hand to help us celebrate in style.

Florals are an especially classic print to opt for when buying a wedding guest outfit, and, despite what you’ve heard, florals can be groundbreaking for spring – if you opt for a style like Eva Mendes, that is.

Posting on Instagram to show some love to her “Fave designers,” she wore Rixo’s Marni backless satin gown in the brand’s striking blue floral pattern that was inspired by iconic 70s floral graphics. Eye-catching, bright and perfect for special occasions, its bold hues and timeless silhouette make it a dress worth snapping up now, to avoid last-minute dress shopping.

Shop Eva Mendes' RIXO Dress

Rixo Marni Backless Satin Gown £525 at Rixo

Shop More Rixo Dresses

Rixo Loralyn Silk Midi Dress £475 at Rixo With long, floaty sleeves, subtle layers of ruffles and a delicate floral print, this Rixo midi dress is one of the best wedding guest dresses, playing into the romance of the celebrations. Style it with white accessories or add pops of contrasting colour. Rixo Meadow Silk-Satin Devoré Midi Dress £445 at Rixo Also available in petite, this Rixo dress comes in a spring-ready blue hue that toes the line between a soft pastel and a bold, bright hue perfectly. The asymmetric hem is ideal for styling with strappy heels. Rixo Evie Silk Midi Dress £345 at Rixo A statement floral print gives this dress a striking finish, while elegant ruffles and draping deliver a flattering shape. Shoppers say it's the "perfect dress" as it "skims the body" and is "super elegant."

If you're wondering what to wear to a wedding, look no further. While Eva’s dress is described as ‘backless,’ its silhouette is really incredibly modest. This descriptor comes from the fact that there is a gently plunging detail at the back, with a triangular cut-out detail mirroring the empire waistline at the front of the dress. It only reveals a small patch of skin, with covered buttons running down the rest of the back.

When it comes to the front of the dress, you’re treated to a flattering boat neck, which sits high on the collar bones and sweeps across the chest in a fluid shape that mirrors the fit of the rest of the dress, skimming the figure before falling into a floaty skirt. Blouson sleeves only emphasise this fluid shape and make this Rixo dress a great addition to a spring capsule wardrobe this wedding season.

Leaning into the 70s-inspired feel, while also playing into spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, a pair of strap-fronted clogs would be the perfect footwear to wear with this dress.