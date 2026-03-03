Eva Mendes’ bold, blue Rixo dress is the statement piece we’re loving for wedding season
A fresh take on classic florals. Eva says that British brand Rixo is one of her ‘fave designers’ and we have to agree.
As we step into spring, it’s not only warmer weather that we’re preparing for. Yes, it’s wedding season, which means we need at least one or two formal looks on hand to help us celebrate in style.
Florals are an especially classic print to opt for when buying a wedding guest outfit, and, despite what you’ve heard, florals can be groundbreaking for spring – if you opt for a style like Eva Mendes, that is.
Posting on Instagram to show some love to her “Fave designers,” she wore Rixo’s Marni backless satin gown in the brand’s striking blue floral pattern that was inspired by iconic 70s floral graphics. Eye-catching, bright and perfect for special occasions, its bold hues and timeless silhouette make it a dress worth snapping up now, to avoid last-minute dress shopping.
With long, floaty sleeves, subtle layers of ruffles and a delicate floral print, this Rixo midi dress is one of the best wedding guest dresses, playing into the romance of the celebrations. Style it with white accessories or add pops of contrasting colour.
If you're wondering what to wear to a wedding, look no further. While Eva’s dress is described as ‘backless,’ its silhouette is really incredibly modest. This descriptor comes from the fact that there is a gently plunging detail at the back, with a triangular cut-out detail mirroring the empire waistline at the front of the dress. It only reveals a small patch of skin, with covered buttons running down the rest of the back.
When it comes to the front of the dress, you’re treated to a flattering boat neck, which sits high on the collar bones and sweeps across the chest in a fluid shape that mirrors the fit of the rest of the dress, skimming the figure before falling into a floaty skirt. Blouson sleeves only emphasise this fluid shape and make this Rixo dress a great addition to a spring capsule wardrobe this wedding season.
Leaning into the 70s-inspired feel, while also playing into spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, a pair of strap-fronted clogs would be the perfect footwear to wear with this dress.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
