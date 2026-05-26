Julianne Moore's breezy tunic dress and white Birkenstocks are proof that practical summer dressing can still be elegant

Julianne Moore's heatwave-approved outfit formula is worth replicating for the warmer weather ahead. When the temperatures soar, lightweight layers and practical sandals are a must, and Moore's summer look combines both effortlessly.

Back in 2014, the actress was spotted in New York in the height of summer wearing a relaxed tunic dress teamed with timeless white Birkenstocks, a wide-brim hat and a practical tote bag. And if you're looking for what to wear in the heat, whilst remaining polished, this formula is noteworthy.

Her loose-fitting tunic dress offers both comfort and breathability, whilst her Birkenstocks offer a practical edge that still feels relevant today. The floaty, airy dress and slip-on sandals are the kind of staples that are the backbone of a summer capsule wardrobe and can handle soaring temperatures without sacrificing style.

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Shop Julianne Moore's Look

exact match Birkenstocks Arizona Two-Strap Sandals White Birko £85 at Office These two strap sandals are worth investing in for the summer, offering a comfort-first design with their cork-latex footbed that moulds to the natural contours of your feet. This crisp white shade offers versatile styling options, working with almost every shade on the spectrum. Litfun Litfun Women's Cork Footbed Sandals £25.99 (was £34.99) at Amazon These white slip-on sandals are a more affordable Birkenstock alternative that captures the same look and feel as the Arizona's with their cork footbed and white two-strap design. With plenty of five-star reviews, these offer an accessible way of trying out the design. H&M Viscose Tunic Dress £19.99 at H&M Channel Moore's look with this lightweight tunic dress. Featuring a loose, relaxed silhouette, short sleeves and a playful printed pattern, this is the kind of piece that you can layer over swimwear for a beach day or wear solo in the heatwave whilst running errands. Boden Embroidered Wide Sleeve Kaftan, Navy £129 at John Lewis Made from soft cotton, this beautiful kaftan is a breathable design that will keep you cool whilst looking stylish too. The longer flared sleeves and white embroidery make this the type of piece that looks elegant enough for dining out as well as wearing day to day. Mango Natural Fiber Bow Hat £22.99 at Mango Shade your face from the sun with this natural fibre bow hat this season. Ideal for elevating your everyday outfits and for packing for sunny holiday destinations, it's a versatile accessory. Le Specs Velodrome | Black £50 at Le Specs Made with a mid-sized fit and a square cat-eye style, these sunglasses will complement all face shapes and will work hard to elevate your summer attire. Plus, they come in several colourways, including a warm vanilla shade.

Moore's exact dress is by French fashion house Isabel Marant and features eye-catching black-and-white embroidery, a V-neck, and elbow-length sleeves. The above-knee length and loose-fitting design make it the kind of piece you can wear when you are running hot, while the sleeves offer extra sun protection, and thanks to the lightweight fabric, you'll still feel cool.

Birkenstocks have become known as some of the most comfortable sandals, and Moore has been spotted wearing them on several occasions. Although often darker shades of the Arizonas can serve you well, the light white versions feel like a brighter alternative, and they are equally as versatile, too.

Moore finished this warm-weather look with a white Panama hat to shade her face from the sun and square-framed sunglasses. Over her shoulder, she carried a black and white leather tote bag, aligning with the monochrome colours replicated in her tunic dress. This was a put-together look that was ideal for beating the heat in 2014, but certainly still holds its fashion currency today. The monochromatic palette keeps the outfit timeless, while the longer sleeves and breathable fabric ensure coverage and comfort.