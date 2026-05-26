Julianne Moore's breezy tunic dress and white Birkenstocks are proof that practical summer dressing can still be elegant
Need a style that will cool you down? Moore's formula from 2014 offers a chic blueprint for soaring temperatures
Julianne Moore's heatwave-approved outfit formula is worth replicating for the warmer weather ahead. When the temperatures soar, lightweight layers and practical sandals are a must, and Moore's summer look combines both effortlessly.
Back in 2014, the actress was spotted in New York in the height of summer wearing a relaxed tunic dress teamed with timeless white Birkenstocks, a wide-brim hat and a practical tote bag. And if you're looking for what to wear in the heat, whilst remaining polished, this formula is noteworthy.
Her loose-fitting tunic dress offers both comfort and breathability, whilst her Birkenstocks offer a practical edge that still feels relevant today. The floaty, airy dress and slip-on sandals are the kind of staples that are the backbone of a summer capsule wardrobe and can handle soaring temperatures without sacrificing style.
Shop Julianne Moore's Look
exact match
These two strap sandals are worth investing in for the summer, offering a comfort-first design with their cork-latex footbed that moulds to the natural contours of your feet. This crisp white shade offers versatile styling options, working with almost every shade on the spectrum.
These white slip-on sandals are a more affordable Birkenstock alternative that captures the same look and feel as the Arizona's with their cork footbed and white two-strap design. With plenty of five-star reviews, these offer an accessible way of trying out the design.
Made from soft cotton, this beautiful kaftan is a breathable design that will keep you cool whilst looking stylish too. The longer flared sleeves and white embroidery make this the type of piece that looks elegant enough for dining out as well as wearing day to day.
Moore's exact dress is by French fashion house Isabel Marant and features eye-catching black-and-white embroidery, a V-neck, and elbow-length sleeves. The above-knee length and loose-fitting design make it the kind of piece you can wear when you are running hot, while the sleeves offer extra sun protection, and thanks to the lightweight fabric, you'll still feel cool.
Birkenstocks have become known as some of the most comfortable sandals, and Moore has been spotted wearing them on several occasions. Although often darker shades of the Arizonas can serve you well, the light white versions feel like a brighter alternative, and they are equally as versatile, too.
Moore finished this warm-weather look with a white Panama hat to shade her face from the sun and square-framed sunglasses. Over her shoulder, she carried a black and white leather tote bag, aligning with the monochrome colours replicated in her tunic dress. This was a put-together look that was ideal for beating the heat in 2014, but certainly still holds its fashion currency today. The monochromatic palette keeps the outfit timeless, while the longer sleeves and breathable fabric ensure coverage and comfort.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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