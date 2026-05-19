Julianne Moore's pared-back beauty style at Cannes is what we'll be recreating this summer
The star's simple but elegant looks are an easy option for summer events
Julianne Moore gave us all a lesson in minimalist beauty at the Cannes Film Festival this past weekend. The actress was seen at several different events for the annual festival over the weekend, where she wowed in chic but simple stylish outfits.
And she carried that same theme over to her hair and makeup looks, opting for glowy neutrals on the face and two simple but elegant hairstyles that are very easy to recreate.
Why we're loving Julianne Moore's minimal beauty looks for summer events
The star's looks were all about easy hairstyles and subtle makeup looks, so we'd suggest these staples if you're looking to recreate the looks for upcoming events.
A good hairspray is key to replicating the star's slicked-back bun. Spray a little on the crown before styling and then use a fine-bristle or smoothing hairbrush to slick hair back and tie with a strong, snag-free band.
In my opinion, the best ghd straightener for creating a sleek and smooth finish, this styler will help you get the star's straight hair look. Its wide plates also cut styling for all hair types, meaning you'll be able to get the look even quicker.
A favourite on the beauty team, this is one of the best foundations for creating a glowy makeup look that lasts all day. Pair with a good cream blush and a hydrating setting spray for Julianne's soft-focus dewy finish.
To accompany two monochrome outfits, Moore went for light makeup on the face, with subtle peach tones and a dewy finish to complement her white outfit, while she opted for a slightly rosier tone and more satin finish with her black tailored number.
Both looks were quite light on the eyes, with a simple soft-focus outline across the lash line, and a touch sheer mauve on the lid to add a touch of evening drama to the rosy makeup look.
But what we really loved about the looks, was the star's chic slicked-back low bun, which let her healthy glow take centre stage while giving both looks a subtle elegance.
Moore also wore a similar makeup look with this sleek loose hairstyle to complement her glamourous red carpet outfit. With a touch of matte lipstick she took the look from day to night in one quick change. We'll definitely be copying these this summer.
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Aleesha is Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.
She has years of eCommerce experience, previously working as Deputy Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages, after a long stint as Shopping Writer for woman&home. In the past, she has contributed to a number of women's lifestyle publications, including Women's Health and Stylist, and has earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and an AOP awards nomination for her past work on woman&home's news team.
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