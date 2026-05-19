Julianne Moore's pared-back beauty style at Cannes is what we'll be recreating this summer

Julianne Moore gave us all a lesson in minimalist beauty at the Cannes Film Festival this past weekend. The actress was seen at several different events for the annual festival over the weekend, where she wowed in chic but simple stylish outfits.

And she carried that same theme over to her hair and makeup looks, opting for glowy neutrals on the face and two simple but elegant hairstyles that are very easy to recreate.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why we're loving Julianne Moore's minimal beauty looks for summer events

The star's looks were all about easy hairstyles and subtle makeup looks, so we'd suggest these staples if you're looking to recreate the looks for upcoming events.

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To accompany two monochrome outfits, Moore went for light makeup on the face, with subtle peach tones and a dewy finish to complement her white outfit, while she opted for a slightly rosier tone and more satin finish with her black tailored number.

Both looks were quite light on the eyes, with a simple soft-focus outline across the lash line, and a touch sheer mauve on the lid to add a touch of evening drama to the rosy makeup look.

But what we really loved about the looks, was the star's chic slicked-back low bun, which let her healthy glow take centre stage while giving both looks a subtle elegance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moore also wore a similar makeup look with this sleek loose hairstyle to complement her glamourous red carpet outfit. With a touch of matte lipstick she took the look from day to night in one quick change. We'll definitely be copying these this summer.