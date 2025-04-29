Jennifer Aniston's flattering maxi dress is ideal for summer - we're shopping similar styles for weddings and warm days

Ever since her Friends days, Jennifer Aniston has been a style icon that's had fashion lovers across the globe taking tips and replicating her outfits.

Of course, trends and styles have evolved, changed, and had resurgences throughout her time in the spotlight, but the beloved actress has secured a name for herself as someone who never fails to nail chic, timeless, wearable, and simplistic dressing, especially in her everyday style. If there's one celeb to look to for inspiration on building a capsule wardrobe, it's her. So we're not surprised that a recent maxi dress moment has got us on the hunt for lookalikes.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, Jennifer shared some snippets from a recent photoshoot for her haircare brand, LolaVie. In the first shot in the carousel of images and footage, she can be seen posing for the cameras in an ultra sleek maxi dress with a flattering racer neckline and ruching on the waistline.

At first glance, the figure-skimming piece looks like a little black dress - but after scouring the web, we discovered that it's actually a dark green design by Saint Laurent.

Wearing the high-end number with her signature golden locks on her shoulders and a pair of timeless strappy black sandal heels, Jen demonstrated just how elegant and versatile a wardrobe addition like this can be.

Ideal for keeping legs covered while embracing warm weather dressing, the right lightweight maxi can be worn for everything from a glam garden party to a casual barbecue. They're even ideal for wearing to a wedding, if something lowkey yet luxe-looking is your thing.

Shop Sleek Maxis

Reiss Daniella in Taupe £198 at Reiss With ruching like that on Jen's Saint Laurent piece, this ultra flattering Reiss number boasts a gorgeous neutral taupe tone that will no doubt work with so many items already in your wardrobe. Mango Combined-Fabric Long Dress £49.99 at Mango There's nothing like a flowing black maxi for summertime versatility - and this chic drop waist one by Mango is so affordable. ASOS Design Linen Racer Maxi Sundress in Bitter Chocolate £36 at ASOS Lightweight linen and a classic chocolate brown hue, this race sundress by ASOS is sure to come in handy for the scorching weather to come.

We think it's all about what you wear them with. Reach for a pair of flat strappy sandals or chunky Birkenstock sliders, along with a little shoulder bag and some cool sunnies, and you've easily nailed summer smart-casual. Or go for striking heels, standout jewellery and a statement clutch, and you're glam wedding ready.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Caroline Parr, woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor, is a huge fan of Jen's iconic style and loves how easy it can be to replicate her outfits. She says, "There's a reason Jennifer Aniston rarely wears bright colours or prints - this maxi dress is typical of her sleek style, and I love the strategically placed ruched detailing.

"The beauty of a dress like this is you can really go for it when it comes to jewellery and accessories, and of course, you can style them up or down, depending on the occasion. Well worth adding to your wardrobe!"