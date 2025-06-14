Want to look put-together with minimal effort? Jennifer Aniston’s summer outfit has the answer

We've all got a simple pair of slip-on sandals hiding in the wardrobe - pairing them with a striking and colourful outfit like Jennifer Aniston's tie-dye mini dress and denim jacket pairing is a great way to create an impactful look.

Neutrals, dainty floral patterns and crisp, fresh white shades are musts in any summer capsule wardrobe if you want to create a versatile and ultra wearable collection of clothes to see you through the season. But while we love a good basic, Jennifer Aniston reminded us a few statement pieces are equally as important - and they can take our more simple staples to a whole new level.

Showing us exactly how to style up our most simple summer sandals in a look from back in 2013, Jen paired a statement tie-dye mini dress with a sturdy denim jacket and pair of flat, strappy sandals. A decade on, her look is just as effortless and cool as when she first stepped out in it, with the timeless and classic staples of a trusty denim jacket (featuring prominently in our 2025 denim trends round-up) and comfy strappy sandals never going out of style.

Jen's lowkey look is one woman&home's Digital Fashion Writer, Molly Smith, appreciates: "I love this outfit; it's giving off that well-loved boho aesthetic, that looks effortlessly cool on almost anyone. Plus the flowy silhouette of the dress with the fitted denim jacket is incredibly flattering. Layering a short jacket over a loose dress is a styling hack that looks great on a variety of body types too, perfect for the warmer weather."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channel Jennifer's Look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter which colour suits you best, Jen's outfit is one that has us keen to try out all-over blue tones. Especially with the tie-dye bringing some variation to the bold and bright hue, it feels much more laid-back and chilled than some of the brighter colours we see with monochrome outfits and other colour trends, especially with the denim bringing in added texture to the outfit.

Keeping things relaxed with the jacket sleeves rolled down and buttons left open, Jen slipped into a pair of utterly timeless brown leather strappy sandals. Sleek and simple, they are a style that wouldn't seem out of place on holiday nor on a hot day in a city, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

To accessorise the free-flowing, tiered mini, Jen finished her outfit off with a pair of basic black aviator style sunglasses and a long silver chain necklace added even more wearability to Jen's outfit of choice - making it so easy to take inspiration from.