Want to look put-together with minimal effort? Jennifer Aniston’s summer outfit has the answer

Her stylish denim jacket and summer dress combination is so easy to recreate

jennifer aniston
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott
By
published
Contributions from
in News

We've all got a simple pair of slip-on sandals hiding in the wardrobe - pairing them with a striking and colourful outfit like Jennifer Aniston's tie-dye mini dress and denim jacket pairing is a great way to create an impactful look.

Neutrals, dainty floral patterns and crisp, fresh white shades are musts in any summer capsule wardrobe if you want to create a versatile and ultra wearable collection of clothes to see you through the season. But while we love a good basic, Jennifer Aniston reminded us a few statement pieces are equally as important - and they can take our more simple staples to a whole new level.

Showing us exactly how to style up our most simple summer sandals in a look from back in 2013, Jen paired a statement tie-dye mini dress with a sturdy denim jacket and pair of flat, strappy sandals. A decade on, her look is just as effortless and cool as when she first stepped out in it, with the timeless and classic staples of a trusty denim jacket (featuring prominently in our 2025 denim trends round-up) and comfy strappy sandals never going out of style.

Jen's lowkey look is one woman&home's Digital Fashion Writer, Molly Smith, appreciates: "I love this outfit; it's giving off that well-loved boho aesthetic, that looks effortlessly cool on almost anyone. Plus the flowy silhouette of the dress with the fitted denim jacket is incredibly flattering. Layering a short jacket over a loose dress is a styling hack that looks great on a variety of body types too, perfect for the warmer weather."

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channel Jennifer's Look

blue tie-dye midi dress
DKNY Dip Dye Cotton Voile Dress

This designer piece is an investment that will see you through summer in style and comfort as it keeps you cool and brings a stunning pop of blue to your wardrobe. Style like Jen with a denim jacket and slip on sandals, add a white cardigan and pair of trainers, or dress it up with some heels and layered jewellery.

denim jacket
Hint Of Blu Sleek Stretch Denim Trucker Jacket

With the same rich blue denim shade as Jen's casual jacket, this Hint Of Blu staple is strikingly similar. The fit is so flattering as it curves slightly in at the waist and skims the shoulders for a sleek, though still laid-back, look.

brown slip ontoe loop sandals
Sam Edelman Harlyn Slide Sandal

The rich cognac brown shade of this leather makes these sandals so versatile, with the slip-on style only adding to their wearability. The toe-loop style is super on trend this year, too.

blue tie-dye tshirt
DKNY Dip Dye Tie Front T-Shirt

Paired with your favourite pair of jeans and some strappy sandals, this tie-dye top is sure to bring a summer-ready feel to your outfit. Add some sunnies and a long, draping necklace to channel Jen's look.

denim jacket
Mango Crop Denim Trucker Jacket

If you don't already have a denim jacket in your summer capsule wardrobe, this Mango one is a super versatile and wearable option. With a boxy, slightly cropped shape, it's so flattering against high-waisted trousers or skirts for a casual layer.

brown slide on sandals
Sam Edelman Gala Slide Sandal

Jennifer's sandals are proof that sometimes going simple is better and this pair of slide on sandals are a great, even more pared back alternative to her strappy footwear.

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter which colour suits you best, Jen's outfit is one that has us keen to try out all-over blue tones. Especially with the tie-dye bringing some variation to the bold and bright hue, it feels much more laid-back and chilled than some of the brighter colours we see with monochrome outfits and other colour trends, especially with the denim bringing in added texture to the outfit.

Keeping things relaxed with the jacket sleeves rolled down and buttons left open, Jen slipped into a pair of utterly timeless brown leather strappy sandals. Sleek and simple, they are a style that wouldn't seem out of place on holiday nor on a hot day in a city, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

To accessorise the free-flowing, tiered mini, Jen finished her outfit off with a pair of basic black aviator style sunglasses and a long silver chain necklace added even more wearability to Jen's outfit of choice - making it so easy to take inspiration from.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

With contributions from
