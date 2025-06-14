Want to look put-together with minimal effort? Jennifer Aniston’s summer outfit has the answer
Her stylish denim jacket and summer dress combination is so easy to recreate
Molly Smith
We've all got a simple pair of slip-on sandals hiding in the wardrobe - pairing them with a striking and colourful outfit like Jennifer Aniston's tie-dye mini dress and denim jacket pairing is a great way to create an impactful look.
Neutrals, dainty floral patterns and crisp, fresh white shades are musts in any summer capsule wardrobe if you want to create a versatile and ultra wearable collection of clothes to see you through the season. But while we love a good basic, Jennifer Aniston reminded us a few statement pieces are equally as important - and they can take our more simple staples to a whole new level.
Showing us exactly how to style up our most simple summer sandals in a look from back in 2013, Jen paired a statement tie-dye mini dress with a sturdy denim jacket and pair of flat, strappy sandals. A decade on, her look is just as effortless and cool as when she first stepped out in it, with the timeless and classic staples of a trusty denim jacket (featuring prominently in our 2025 denim trends round-up) and comfy strappy sandals never going out of style.
Jen's lowkey look is one woman&home's Digital Fashion Writer, Molly Smith, appreciates: "I love this outfit; it's giving off that well-loved boho aesthetic, that looks effortlessly cool on almost anyone. Plus the flowy silhouette of the dress with the fitted denim jacket is incredibly flattering. Layering a short jacket over a loose dress is a styling hack that looks great on a variety of body types too, perfect for the warmer weather."
Channel Jennifer's Look
This designer piece is an investment that will see you through summer in style and comfort as it keeps you cool and brings a stunning pop of blue to your wardrobe. Style like Jen with a denim jacket and slip on sandals, add a white cardigan and pair of trainers, or dress it up with some heels and layered jewellery.
No matter which colour suits you best, Jen's outfit is one that has us keen to try out all-over blue tones. Especially with the tie-dye bringing some variation to the bold and bright hue, it feels much more laid-back and chilled than some of the brighter colours we see with monochrome outfits and other colour trends, especially with the denim bringing in added texture to the outfit.
Keeping things relaxed with the jacket sleeves rolled down and buttons left open, Jen slipped into a pair of utterly timeless brown leather strappy sandals. Sleek and simple, they are a style that wouldn't seem out of place on holiday nor on a hot day in a city, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe.
To accessorise the free-flowing, tiered mini, Jen finished her outfit off with a pair of basic black aviator style sunglasses and a long silver chain necklace added even more wearability to Jen's outfit of choice - making it so easy to take inspiration from.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
- Molly SmithFashion Writer
-
-
Love, lies and lavish homes – historical and royal homes that witnessed scandal, romance and intrigue
What the tour guides don’t tell you: royal residences and historic houses hiding jaw-dropping secrets...
-
Prince Charming: Louis wins over the crowd copying his grandfather at Trooping the Colour
Plus his adorable conversation with brother Prince George revealed
-
Postcard prints are everywhere right now – it’s the fun fashion trend I'll be investing in for my upcoming holidays
Fruity and tropical patterns will inject all kinds of joy into your wardrobe for the coming weeks.
-
Sienna Miller's timeless polka dot outfit was perfect for Wimbledon and ticks off one of this summer's key trends
The star wowed in a dotty ensemble, and it's a look that feels just as fresh right now
-
I’m calling it – Pamela Anderson’s vintage-inspired outfit is one of her most fabulous looks ever
The star channelled some old school Hollywood glamour with bold prints and elegant accessories
-
Ricki Lake reminded us that whatever the weather, an all-black ensemble always works
When it comes to timeless style, Ricki Lake's all-black outfit is a stark reminder that sometimes capsule wardrobe staples are all you need
-
Reese Witherspoon’s effortless beach day look is the summer style we're copying
Reese Witherspoon is fast becoming our summer dressing muse
-
Emma Willis' latest looks are from my favourite British brand, and I genuinely want them all
The presenter shared some gorgeous snaps of her latest warm weather looks that have made me want to go shopping
-
Yes, UGG boots can work for summer - Demi Moore’s latest outfit proves you shouldn't pack them away just yet
There's no need to ditch your sheepskin styles in the coming months
-
What to wear to Royal Ascot: elegant outfit ideas for every enclosure
And yes, you have to wear a hat