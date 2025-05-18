Jennifer Aniston's understated floral maxi dress is the summer piece you'll be wearing all year round

While we love seeing all the new and exciting trends that pop up each season, when we're investing in certain pieces, it's nice to know that we can keep them in our closets all year round. Jennifer Aniston's floral maxi dress is one of those staples you can keep wearing, whatever the weather.

With a chic black background and bright floral pattern, Jen's dress is the perfect piece to wear no matter the season, with the darker take on the spring and summer-ready pattern making it the perfect piece for cooler weather too.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr tells me the good news is you don't have to fork out a fortune on expensive-looking florals: "Jen's Proenza Schouler dress and Aquazzura heels is head-to-toe designer, but there are plenty of more affordable options on the virtual high street with that same blooming beautiful feel!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Floral Maxi Dresses

Reformation Silvana Dress $298 at Reformation This ruffled maxi dress from Reformation is a statement piece whose black background color keeps it feeling subtle and wearable. Boasting a beautiful silhouette, the v-neck and mini scarf, which emulates the high neck look of Jen's striking dress, add a touch of elegance and class. Topshop High Neck Open Back Frill Maxi Dress $119 at ASOS This sophisticated, figure-hugging dress features a stylishly sheer floral overlay that brings so much color and texture to the style. We love the flattering fit and the high neck that emulates Jen's stunning piece with a modern flair. We can see this being easily styled with a pair of black boots or kitten heels for any occasion. MELLODAY Printed Mock Neck Chiffon Maxi Dress Was $99, Now $59.40 at Nordstrom If you're after an occasion dress such as a wedding guest dress that will make you look and feel amazing, this is a beautiful option. The abstract floral design is absolutely stunning and this eye-catching piece needs little in the way of accessories thanks to its beautiful high neck. Petal & Pup Hillary Floral Cold Shoulder Long Sleeve Maxi Dress $139 at Nordstrom Cut in a comfortable and easy-to-style regular fit, this dress's simple maxi style is made all the more elegant with a flattering high neck and cut-out shoulders. Plus, with a muted brown colorway, its floral pattern is perfect for any season. Reformation Shyla Dress $248 at Reformation OK, so we're in love with this beautiful Shyla dress, with puff sleeves, sweetheart neck, cinched waist and flowing bottom, it's the most beautiful and flattering design. It can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. An investment piece you'll never want to take off. ASOS DESIGN Sweetheart Neckline Midi Dress $59.99 at ASOS With a billowing silhouette, highlighted by puffed sleeves and an open back, this maxi dress from ASOS is the perfect understated statement piece. Dressed up with heels and a blazer, or dressed down with sandals and a tote, the deep floral print makes for the perfect seasonless look.

Turning the much-loved floral summer print into one perfect for the transitional months of both spring and fall, Jennifer stepped out in a floral maxi dress whose dark black background made the pink floral pattern pop.

The print encapsulates everything we love about our fun and vibrant spring and summer wardrobes while also incorporating the deeper tones we lean towards when we want something a little more understated and subtle - it's just stunning!

The shape is a flattering and versatile one, with the high neck and tie-waist belt embracing Jen's figure and creating a silhouette that works for casual events as well as formal ones. Showing us exactly how to dress it up, she opted for a pair of strappy nude heels to finish the outfit, but some stylish white sneakers or a pair of knee-high boots would also look great and add a more casual feel to the look.

The sophisticated sleeveless style and sultry side-split make this a dress that can undoubtedly shine on its own, but for cooler evenings, the outfit calls for a jacket or chic cardigan to add a little breeze-battling warmth.

We'd layer a leather jacket, trench coat or knitted button-up sweater over the dress if we wanted to keep more cozy, and would keep to Jen's color palette by opting for a black-toned style.