Jennifer Lopez's floral maxi dress and boots combination is the boho-inspired outfit formula worth copying

Jennifer Lopez embraced the bohemian aesthetic as she boarded her plane for Coachella, and we can't get enough of this glamorous festival formula.

Combining a maximalist feel with the carefree style of the 70s, J-Lo's outfit is one to note down if you want to add a boho spin to your spring outfit ideas. Wearing a floral maxi dress underneath a shaggy fur coat, both in a light white colour palette, the star looked seasonally appropriate for the bright but chilly weather.

Complementing the dress, she adds height to her silhouette with vintage Saint Laurent Platform Booties in a warm tan shade and a khaki Western hat. If you're looking for playful ways to wear your favourite frocks this season, shaggy jackets and vintage accessories are the way forward.

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JLo continues the bohemian feel through her accessories, adding a brown fringe bag, a design that perfectly taps into the spring/summer handbag trends 2026. What's great about this outfit formula is that it's surprisingly easy to recreate. Opt for some platform heeled boots for maximum impact, or on warmer days, you can always opt for open-toe platforms, or even heeled clogs.

As we turn into the warmer season, this outfit feels like the perfect formula for adding flair to your everyday dresses. Maxi dresses are a practical choice in the transitional season, as the longer length offers coverage, whilst heeled boots are also useful for unpredictable forecasts.

Accessories are really where you can transform an outfit to channel boho style. In terms of handbags, fringe styles lean into this aesthetic, and there are plenty of trending designs on the high street, from fringe shoulder styles to smaller crossbody styles like this option from Next.

And if you really want to channel this carefree aesthetic, take a look at the spring/summer jewellery trends 2026 and invest in some of the key designs, including large sculptural earrings, and you can layer up with several necklaces or ring stacks for maximum impact.