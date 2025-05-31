Step aside, flip flops – Jennifer Aniston’s sandals are a summer essential

Jennifer Aniston's love for simple, pared-back basics has inspired our closet choices many times, with her love for minimalistic summer looks of jeans, tank tops and flip flops giving us the ideal warm weather outfit formula.

From inspiring our favorite summer outfits for work, to showing us why her go-to Havaianas shouldn't only be reserved for beachwear, Jen's casual closet is a haven of inspiration. But she also knows when to introduce some fun, playful pops of interest into her outfits too.

Way ahead of the current trend, Jen stepped out in a beautiful pair of toe loop sandals back in 2016. Nearly a decade on, they're a big trend this year as they're an elevated style that's also still a super comfortable option for everyday wear with their flat sole and supportive straps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop toe loop sandals

Mango Toe Loop Flat Sandal $99.99 at Nordstrom These Mango sandals are so sleek and simple with their thin, flat sole and chic curved straps. South Beach Toe Loop Espdarille Sandals $42 at ASOS The perfect balance of simple and chic, these platform sandals ooze elegance with their golden toe loop detail. The simple black faux-leather upper makes them super easy to pair with jeans as well as your favorite summer pants and skirts. Kaanas Pirita Sandal Was $159, Now $93 at Revolve These minimal sandals would be a great option to team with a maxi dress if you're looking for comfortable wedding guest shoes to attend a hot weather wedding. The tan leather is so soft and versatile.

How to style yours

Weekday Ripstop Tech Tote Bag $51 at ASOS A great alternative to Jen's chic Hermes Etriviere tote, this bag will fit in all your essentials - and more. It's ideal for all your in-flight essentials if you're lucky enough to be jetting off on holiday. GAP Mid Rise Downtown Khakis $69.95 at GAP Jennifer is a huge fan of khaki pants and regularly wears them in the summer with simple tank tops and slip on sandals. This GAP pair are so similar to her usual style with their cropped hem and slim fit. They're a great choice if you're wondering how to style Birkenstock clogs too. Belle & Bloom Hold The Line Coatigan Was $149.95, Now $104.96 at Nordstrom Coatigans like this one are ideal for summer evenings, acting as a lightweight cardigan layer that's easy to wrap around yourself for a little extra warmth. With lightly textured fabric and a lovely oversized shape, this is easy to pair with any of your favorite staples.

The Friends star was pictured in New York wearing these summer capsule closet staples, with the two-tone tan and black leather design of her sandals perfectly complementing her tonal outfit.

The warm tanned brown and hint of black leather worked brilliantly alongside her khaki trousers, while a white camisole and beige flowy duster coat leaned into an earthy, neutral color palette we love for summer.

Of course, her roomy Hermes bag caught our eye. But it was her sandals that really stood out. In a two-tone tan and leather design, these flats feature a leather toe ring with a single t-strap that joins the strap going across the foot. Can you imagine an outfit these wouldn't work with? Dresses, skirts, shorts, jeans - they're super versatile!

Add in a gold leaf necklace and the aviator-shaped sunglasses she loves so much, and this easy-to-recreate ensemble is classic Jennifer.