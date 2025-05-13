We'll be wearing Jennifer Aniston's relaxed beach look all summer - her skinny jeans, tank top and flip flops are warm weather must-haves

Jennifer Aniston wore the ideal warm-weather uniform when she stepped out in a pair of frayed hem, low-rise skinny jeans and a simple white tank top. With her classic flip flops finishing off the look, it's a stunning beach-chic outfit we'll be wearing a lot this summer.

While we might still be learning how to style straight leg jeans, Jen's left us with a surefire outfit formula for skinnier styles. Ignoring summer fashion trends in favor of a more classic and timeless look, she opted for pieces that never go out of style when she paired her skinny jeans with a basic tank top and classic flip-flops.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "Jennifer is the undisputed queen of jeans and flip flops. From cut-offs and wedge flip flops, to simple thong sandals and skinny jeans, she's tried them all - rest assured this is an outfit formula that she's fine-tuned over the years."

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Channel Jennifer's Beach Chic Look

Havaianas Women's Slim Flip Flop $30 at Nordstrom If you're after a pair of failsafe and sturdy flip-flops, you can't go wrong a pair of Havaianas. The timeless summer shoes have been on-trend for years for a reason - and they're available in so many colors. HIDDEN JEANS Distressed Fray Hem Straight Leg Jeans $88 at Nordstrom If you're after a pair of cool and casual jeans like Jennifer's, this pair with similar raw hem and straight cut are ideal for incorporating into your closet, no matter the season. Madewell (Re)generative Cotton Essential High-Neck Tank $38 at Madewell Jennifer has reminded us how much of a basic essential a simple white tank top is. This cotton rich pick from Madewell is a luxe option and comes in way more colors than just crisp white. Levi's 501 Original Women's Jeans $98 at Levi's If you're after a pair of Levi's jeans with a difference, this straight leg pair with a distressed frayed hem and comfortable high waist are an ideal choice. Havaianas Slim Square Logo Metallic Flip Flops $34 at Nordstrom If you love Jen's Havaianas but want something a little different, this pair with a squared off toe might be just what you're after - and, like the OG style, they're available in a range of different colors. GAP Organic Cotton VintageSoft Cropped T-Shirt $19 at GAP If a basic white vest top isn't your style, you can't go wrong with a fresh white cotton tee - and this GAP offering is so affordable and super wearable.

To bring a bright, summer-ready tone to her laid-back look, Jen opted for a light wash pair of jeans that instantly created a light, eye-catching look. Their low-waist and frayed, raw hems worked to create a super relaxed feel and really leaned into the off-duty, beach-chic feel of her outfit.

Of course, we know that Jennifer is no stranger to expertly pulling off a pair of flip-flops - and she's proved on various occasions why they shouldn't be strictly beachwear. She's often spotted in Havaianas' classic Slim Flip Flop in a versatile black shade, but this pair of gold-toned slip-ons might be our favorite with their fun yet neutral color.

Really leaning into the minimal styling, Jen finished off her outfit with a simple white tank top, while her timeless jewelry choices added pops of shining silver and adhered to always-stylish jewlry trends.

When it came to hair and makeup, the beach-core styling continued. Jen looked radiant with what appeared to be minimal products on her skin, although we're sure she protected her complexion with some facial sunscreen before heading out to work in LA.

