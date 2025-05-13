We'll be wearing Jennifer Aniston's relaxed beach look all summer - her skinny jeans, tank top and flip flops are warm weather must-haves
The actress proves, once again, sometimes you can't beat simple summer styling
Jennifer Aniston wore the ideal warm-weather uniform when she stepped out in a pair of frayed hem, low-rise skinny jeans and a simple white tank top. With her classic flip flops finishing off the look, it's a stunning beach-chic outfit we'll be wearing a lot this summer.
While we might still be learning how to style straight leg jeans, Jen's left us with a surefire outfit formula for skinnier styles. Ignoring summer fashion trends in favor of a more classic and timeless look, she opted for pieces that never go out of style when she paired her skinny jeans with a basic tank top and classic flip-flops.
woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr says: "Jennifer is the undisputed queen of jeans and flip flops. From cut-offs and wedge flip flops, to simple thong sandals and skinny jeans, she's tried them all - rest assured this is an outfit formula that she's fine-tuned over the years."
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
A photo posted by on
Channel Jennifer's Beach Chic Look
If you're after a pair of failsafe and sturdy flip-flops, you can't go wrong a pair of Havaianas. The timeless summer shoes have been on-trend for years for a reason - and they're available in so many colors.
If you're after a pair of cool and casual jeans like Jennifer's, this pair with similar raw hem and straight cut are ideal for incorporating into your closet, no matter the season.
Jennifer has reminded us how much of a basic essential a simple white tank top is. This cotton rich pick from Madewell is a luxe option and comes in way more colors than just crisp white.
If you're after a pair of Levi's jeans with a difference, this straight leg pair with a distressed frayed hem and comfortable high waist are an ideal choice.
If you love Jen's Havaianas but want something a little different, this pair with a squared off toe might be just what you're after - and, like the OG style, they're available in a range of different colors.
To bring a bright, summer-ready tone to her laid-back look, Jen opted for a light wash pair of jeans that instantly created a light, eye-catching look. Their low-waist and frayed, raw hems worked to create a super relaxed feel and really leaned into the off-duty, beach-chic feel of her outfit.
Of course, we know that Jennifer is no stranger to expertly pulling off a pair of flip-flops - and she's proved on various occasions why they shouldn't be strictly beachwear. She's often spotted in Havaianas' classic Slim Flip Flop in a versatile black shade, but this pair of gold-toned slip-ons might be our favorite with their fun yet neutral color.
Really leaning into the minimal styling, Jen finished off her outfit with a simple white tank top, while her timeless jewelry choices added pops of shining silver and adhered to always-stylish jewlry trends.
When it came to hair and makeup, the beach-core styling continued. Jen looked radiant with what appeared to be minimal products on her skin, although we're sure she protected her complexion with some facial sunscreen before heading out to work in LA.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Stuck on how to style your bob? Emilia Fox has served up the ultimate short hair inspiration with her effortlessly chic styling
Emilia Fox just made a case for soft beachy waves this spring...
-
Kate Middleton’s tailored outfit ticks all the boxes for her signature style - but I didn’t see the olive green colour coming
She still loves a midi dress, but if I had to think of one outfit that sums up the Princess of Wales’s style now it has to be a suit.
-
Jennifer Aniston's white sneakers, turned-up jeans and smart blazer are closet must-haves
Jennifer Aniston never fails to style jeans perfectly - and we love this blend of casual trainers and a chic blazer
-
You'll see these specific sandals everywhere this summer - and of course Jennifer Aniston wore them first
The humble flip-flop looks better than ever for this season
-
Break out your basic black flip flops - Jennifer Aniston's chic look proves they're more than just beachwear
Jen expertly elevated her simple flip flops with a blazer and a touch of khaki
-
Jennifer Aniston loves these leg-lengthening jeans - when styled with wedge espadrilles and a white shirt it's a timeless look
Her skinny flares from 2016 look just as fresh now - and they're making me rethink my beloved baggy barrel leg jeans
-
Worried a black blazer is boring? Jennifer Aniston just proved they're always a great idea
Jennifer Aniston's go-to jacket is a black blazer and she's just styled one again in the chicest way for February
-
Jennifer Aniston's plaid mini dress and knee high boots with opaque tights made the perfect preppy outfit to go under her classic black coat
We're always taking style tips from Jen and this ultra preppy yet oh-so cosy winter is still so chic a decade later
-
Jennifer Aniston’s cool white trainers and long camel coat combination will always look put-together with minimal effort
Jennifer Aniston is an expert at combining casual and more formal outfit staples to create a chic look that never fails to impress
-
Forget Meg Ryan Fall, we're having a Jennifer Aniston Autumn - her khaki hiking boots are perfect for teaming with jeans
Her classic black sweater, blue jeans and ankle boots look is easy to recreate