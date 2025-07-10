Thought joggers couldn’t be elevated? Jo Whiley’s violet-blue pair and matching shirt made a stunning Wimbledon outfit
The radio DJ's vibrant, smart-casual outfit was eye-catching and showed that joggers aren't just loungewear
Deciding what to wear to Wimbledon takes a bit of time and many of the outfits we see from royals and celebrities at the tennis tend to involve summer dresses. This is no bad thing, but it does mean that as soon as Jo Whiley stepped out in a co-ord, she instantly caught our attention.
This set was by Serena Bute and although it’s currently out of stock, rest assured the brand is about to re-stock both items. They’ve already started a sign-up so customers can be notified when it drops and it’s worth doing so you don’t miss out.
Jo was lent these stunning pieces for Wimbledon, which she attended on Day 10 as a guest of Pimm’s, but she also wore the joggers during Glastonbury. I’m not surprised either as they make a big statement and yet look so comfy.
Shop Jo Whiley's Wimbledon Outfit
Exact Match
Jo Whiley's exact shirt is one of those stand-out pieces that you can style as flamboyantly or as minimally as you'd like. Although it's currently out of stock, the brand has a re-stock coming and you can sign up to be notified when it drops so you won't miss out.
Exact Match
The Serena Joggers have a straight-leg, relaxed fit and an elasticated waistband. You can adjust them to make them looser or gathered at the bottom, thanks to the subtle hem ties. They have vibrant side stripes and, like Jo's shirt, will have a re-stock.
The Serena Joggers have a drawstring both at the elasticated waist and at the bottom hems of the trouser legs. This means you can adjust them to make them gathered for a classic jogger-style or keep them straight-leg.
The radio DJ went for the looser option in the violet-blue colourway. This design has two shocking pink stripes running down the side of either leg, though if you choose the red joggers the stripes are violet and the pink joggers have red stripes.
So often we think of joggers as something akin to workout leggings or loungewear, but Jo has shown that this doesn’t have to be the case. Her joggers are essentially straight-leg trousers and the crinkled satin material gives them a smarter edge.
Shop More Smart Joggers
The Sweaty Betty Explorer Trousers have a modern side stripe and the black and white version would easily work with so many other colours. They're made from ultra-lightweight, breathable fabric with four-way stretch and have two pockets and a drawcord at the waist.
When you want the appearance of white trousers but a comfier fit and elasticated waist, these loose joggers are a lovely option. They are made from lightweight cotton sweatshirt fabric, with discreet pockets at the side. The creases down the front are sewn-in for a tailored edge.
The vibrant violet-blue and pink shades also take these joggers to a more fashion-forward place which is suitable for day trips and events. Jo Whiley wore the matching blue-violet striped shirt loosely tucked in on one side.
Impeccable tucking-in would have been a bit too polished and she kept her outfit cool and contemporary. It helped that the shirt is oversized and the straight hem and menswear fastenings are a world away from the floaty floral dresses we see a lot of at Wimbledon.
When Jo wore these joggers at Glastonbury she was also styled by the brilliant Rachel Falconi and had on the shocking pink version of the shirt. If you prefer something a bit more streamlined on your top half then you could easily go for a fitted T-shirt or cami top with joggers instead.
The presenter finished off her ensemble at the tennis with chunky-soled white trainers. Their sportiness accentuated the relaxed feel Jo was going for and since joggers are naturally sporty themselves, this worked well.
I’d recommend taking a similar approach when you’re looking to style joggers day-to-day as although you can totally wear them with heels, it’s quite a contrast. Slip-on sandals or trainers complement joggers well, with the added benefit of being supportive if you’re going to be out and about for a long period of time.
