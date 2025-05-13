Emilia Fox’s peony-print maxi reminds me why floral dresses are worth investing in for wedding and garden party season

Whether you’re wondering what to wear to the races, to garden parties or frantically searching for the best wedding guest dresses, floral options work for so many of these events. There’s something so feminine and classic about a flower pattern and yet they can be so striking too.

Emilia Fox proved this beyond doubt at this year’s BAFTA TV Awards when she wore a gorgeous Queens of Archive Delilah floral maxi. The actor hasn’t been spotted out in public for several months and she chose the perfect outfit for her red carpet appearance.

This dress had a creamy-white base colour and was covered all over with a motif of red peonies.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Emilia Fox's Floral Dress

Exact Match Queens of Archie Delilah Floral Dress £330 at Anthropologie Emilia Fox's stand-out floral dress is still available in a few sizes on Anthropologie but it's worth moving fast if you want to invest in this fabulous frock. It has two splits in the skirt for movement, puffed sleeves and a scarf detail that can be tied as boldly or subtly as you like. Phase Eight Philippa Floral Dress Was £130, Now £65 at Phase Eight If you love the red flowers and green leaves on Emilia's dress then you might also fall in love with this one. The Philippa dress is currently reduced in the sale and has feminine blouson sleeves, a tie-neck detail and a flowing skirt. Style with neutral sandals or heels for a wedding-ready outfit. Nobody's Child Floral Felicia Dress £59 at Nobody's Child If you want a floral midi dress to wear to date nights and weddings alike, then this is a lovely, affordable option. Like Emilia's dress it has short puffed sleeves and dark pink flowers, but the print is a little more subtle. Wear with everything from espadrilles to metallic heels and sandals.

Shop More Floral Occasionwear

ME+EM Linen-Blend Floral Dress £295 at ME+EM Blending cream and peach tones, this shirt dress feels formal and elegant but can also be dressed down with your best white trainers. It's made from a linen-blend fabric and has embroidered picot trims along the collar and placket. The matching, removable belt accentuates the waist. Phase Eight Floral Zip Jumpsuit Was £129, Now £75 at Phase Eight A floral jumpsuit is a lovely option instead of a dress for garden parties, the races and weddings. This bright blue and white one has a notched neckline with zip-up detailing and a matching belt. The wide-leg silhouette is comfortable and it's made from a linen blend material. Nobody's Child Philly Floral Dress £59 at Nobody's Child Yellow is one of the biggest colours of the season and this dress brings a splash of sunshine to any occasion. It has a modest crew neckline and ruched puffed sleeves, as well as a midi length skirt. The pink tones in the pattern mean that a pinky-beige accessories would work, as well as yellow or gold.

I often see floral dresses in soft, pastel shades but if Emilia Fox’s red blouse in Silent Witness has taught me anything it’s that she loves a pop of colour with her flower prints, especially red. I must admit, after seeing her BAFTAs look I might have been converted to colourful florals myself.

The red peonies weren’t too much but they definitely brightened up this maxi dress and made it feel very summery and fun. The green sleeves mellowed the scarlet slightly and the textured jacquard fabric was wonderfully elegant.

The neckline was a 40s-inspired V-shape and the puffed shoulders brought some subtle structure. Whilst I really love this silhouette, the main pull of a floral dress is the print, so it’s important to choose a shape that works for you and your style.

(Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

"Florals are such a timeless choice for occasionwear and we love the bold bloom print on Emilia's dress," says woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum. "A style that will never date, floral dresses make for an excellent investment as they can be worn time and time again."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Her advice is to go for "midi-length designs and tea dress silhouettes to get the most cost-per-wear out of your chosen design, as these can be worn for all kinds of formal occasions".

If you’ve ever steered clear of botanical prints because you’re not sure what to wear with them, Rivkie has an easy suggestion that can be applied to any floral outfit.

"Use the print as the colour palette for your outfit, selecting shoes, bag and a hat in one of the colours from the floral design to really pull your ensemble together," she explains.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty)

Alternatively, metallics work with most shades. Emilia Fox went for a pair of platform Wyse London Bella sandals in gold.

These had a chunky heel and a secure ankle strap, with additional straps over the front of the foot. The cushioned sole is also a handy addition when you’re wearing heels as high as these.

The actor completed her ensemble with an iconic Lulu Guinness Lips Clutch bag in a neutral white tone. Even at smarter occasions like a wedding or garden party, you can inject some personality into a formal outfit with your bags and shoes.

The Lulu Guinness bags are so fun, but any slightly more unique design can bring a playful edge to a floral dress look. Just keep to more pared-back colours if you’re going for something a bit more out-there, to ensure it’s still very wearable.