Emilia Fox’s peony-print maxi reminds me why floral dresses are worth investing in for wedding and garden party season
If you’re going to invest in one occasion-wear dress for the season it surely has to feature florals.
Whether you’re wondering what to wear to the races, to garden parties or frantically searching for the best wedding guest dresses, floral options work for so many of these events. There’s something so feminine and classic about a flower pattern and yet they can be so striking too.
Emilia Fox proved this beyond doubt at this year’s BAFTA TV Awards when she wore a gorgeous Queens of Archive Delilah floral maxi. The actor hasn’t been spotted out in public for several months and she chose the perfect outfit for her red carpet appearance.
This dress had a creamy-white base colour and was covered all over with a motif of red peonies.
Shop Emilia Fox's Floral Dress
Exact Match
Emilia Fox's stand-out floral dress is still available in a few sizes on Anthropologie but it's worth moving fast if you want to invest in this fabulous frock. It has two splits in the skirt for movement, puffed sleeves and a scarf detail that can be tied as boldly or subtly as you like.
If you love the red flowers and green leaves on Emilia's dress then you might also fall in love with this one. The Philippa dress is currently reduced in the sale and has feminine blouson sleeves, a tie-neck detail and a flowing skirt. Style with neutral sandals or heels for a wedding-ready outfit.
If you want a floral midi dress to wear to date nights and weddings alike, then this is a lovely, affordable option. Like Emilia's dress it has short puffed sleeves and dark pink flowers, but the print is a little more subtle. Wear with everything from espadrilles to metallic heels and sandals.
Shop More Floral Occasionwear
Blending cream and peach tones, this shirt dress feels formal and elegant but can also be dressed down with your best white trainers. It's made from a linen-blend fabric and has embroidered picot trims along the collar and placket. The matching, removable belt accentuates the waist.
A floral jumpsuit is a lovely option instead of a dress for garden parties, the races and weddings. This bright blue and white one has a notched neckline with zip-up detailing and a matching belt. The wide-leg silhouette is comfortable and it's made from a linen blend material.
Yellow is one of the biggest colours of the season and this dress brings a splash of sunshine to any occasion. It has a modest crew neckline and ruched puffed sleeves, as well as a midi length skirt. The pink tones in the pattern mean that a pinky-beige accessories would work, as well as yellow or gold.
I often see floral dresses in soft, pastel shades but if Emilia Fox’s red blouse in Silent Witness has taught me anything it’s that she loves a pop of colour with her flower prints, especially red. I must admit, after seeing her BAFTAs look I might have been converted to colourful florals myself.
The red peonies weren’t too much but they definitely brightened up this maxi dress and made it feel very summery and fun. The green sleeves mellowed the scarlet slightly and the textured jacquard fabric was wonderfully elegant.
The neckline was a 40s-inspired V-shape and the puffed shoulders brought some subtle structure. Whilst I really love this silhouette, the main pull of a floral dress is the print, so it’s important to choose a shape that works for you and your style.
"Florals are such a timeless choice for occasionwear and we love the bold bloom print on Emilia's dress," says woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum. "A style that will never date, floral dresses make for an excellent investment as they can be worn time and time again."
Her advice is to go for "midi-length designs and tea dress silhouettes to get the most cost-per-wear out of your chosen design, as these can be worn for all kinds of formal occasions".
If you’ve ever steered clear of botanical prints because you’re not sure what to wear with them, Rivkie has an easy suggestion that can be applied to any floral outfit.
"Use the print as the colour palette for your outfit, selecting shoes, bag and a hat in one of the colours from the floral design to really pull your ensemble together," she explains.
Alternatively, metallics work with most shades. Emilia Fox went for a pair of platform Wyse London Bella sandals in gold.
These had a chunky heel and a secure ankle strap, with additional straps over the front of the foot. The cushioned sole is also a handy addition when you’re wearing heels as high as these.
The actor completed her ensemble with an iconic Lulu Guinness Lips Clutch bag in a neutral white tone. Even at smarter occasions like a wedding or garden party, you can inject some personality into a formal outfit with your bags and shoes.
The Lulu Guinness bags are so fun, but any slightly more unique design can bring a playful edge to a floral dress look. Just keep to more pared-back colours if you’re going for something a bit more out-there, to ensure it’s still very wearable.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
