Emilia Fox’s Silent Witness season 28 style was exceptional and her red floral blouse is a spring staple

Emilia Fox wore a fabulous red floral blouse in the latest season of Silent Witness and we’re eager to recreate her style.

Silent Witness season 28 has sadly now drawn to a close and has left many people wondering if there’ll be another season of Silent Witness to follow, but it’s not the only question that came to mind. As well as being drawn in by the brilliant performances and thought-provoking storylines, it’s all-too-easy to become entranced by Emilia Fox’s sensationally chic outfits as everyone’s favourite pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander. Her fashion sense within the drama is every bit as inspiring as her real-life style and we were thrilled when she wore the red floral blouse from the season 28 promo pictures in the new series.

Nikki wore this Rebecca Taylor Daniella blouse in Vanishing Point Parts 1 and 2, and although she was in Mumbai and then on a plane for most of the episodes, this outfit also screams springtime in the UK. Sadly, Emilia’s exact blouse is no longer in stock and was rather luxurious, but there are plenty of ways to recreate her style.

(Image credit: BBC / BBC Studios)

Recreate Emilia Fox's Silent Witness Outfit

Dorothy Perkins Blouse Was £35, Now £17.50 at Debenhams This affordable peplum blouse is one of those items that is show-stopping, whether you wear it with casual blue jeans during the day or tailored trousers and a blazer for an evening out. The floral print is intricate and understated and we love the buttons running down the front and feminine peplum shape. M&S The Wide-Leg Jeans £35 at M&S Nikki Alexander loves a pair of wide leg jeans these days and wore some with her red blouse in the new series. These high-rise ones from M&S are brilliant for recreating her look and they come in plenty of different washes, as well as four different leg lengths. Zara Fitted Black Blazer £59.99 at Zara Nikki loves a blazer in Silent Witness and she carried a fitted black blazer with her on the plane to throw over her red blouse. This one from Zara has shoulder pads for extra structure, front flap pockets and gold-toned buttons. It's single-breasted and can be worn with everything from jeans to dresses.

Shop More Floral Blouses

Monsoon Sarah Frill Floral Top £45 at Monsoon Made from breathable 100% cotton, this bright floral shirt is a lovely option if you've been inspired by Emilia Fox's Silent Witness outfit! It is covered with delicate blue and white floral motifs and has a frilled collar and cuffs and button fastenings. Pair with blue skinny jeans and low heeled boots to really recreate Nikki's look. Hobbs Essie Red Floral Blouse Was £79, Now £49 at Hobbs Currently reduced in the sale, this stunning red floral blouse is perfect for spring and can also be layered up with a knitted vest, cardigan or jumper to wear it right now. It has a comfortable relaxed fit, a mandarin collar and the pattern is striking but still very easy to style thanks to how delicate it is. Nobody's Child Floral Blouse £69 at Nobody's Child As much as we love Emilia Fox's style as Nikki in Silent Witness, not everyone will be a fan of red and this black floral blouse is a lovely alternative. It also has a sweeping V-neckline and three quarter length sleeves and it's fitted at the bodice too. The mix of tones in the pattern means you can wear it with so many different accessories.

This top had a sweeping V-neckline and elbow length puffed sleeves that had ribbon ties on the cuffs. Everything about Emilia’s blouse oozed elegance and femininity, from the silhouette to the pattern. The red tone was warm and vibrant with a hint of orange to it that worked so well with the white floral print running all over this piece.

The flowers had muted blue centres and the black leaves and stems kept the same delicacy. Although florals aren’t one of the specific spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 we all know that they have a resurgence in popularity in the warmer months and they’re so timeless. Dr Nikki Alexander is particularly partial to a floral print item in Silent Witness but in season 28 there was also a lot of knitwear and shirts, so this piece really stood out.

A post shared by Emilia Fox (@emiliarosefox) A photo posted by on

The combination of the red and pattern was so uplifting and vibrant which is something so many of us are looking for with our outfits as we edge closer to spring. If red isn’t for you then consider a floral blouse with a black or white base colour, but Emilia showed how to wear red florals in a non-daunting way.

In Vanishing Point Parts 1 and 2 we saw her style her red floral blouse with wide leg mid-blue jeans for a smart-casual feel. Denim looks amazing with both bright and neutral colours and so if you’re ever unsure how to wear a top like Emilia’s, a pair of jeans or a denim skirt is a good way to go. Wide leg jeans with their looser fit are so comfortable - essential for Nikki given that in the storyline she was taking a nine hour flight back to London.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: BBC Studios)

They naturally feel a bit more cool and off-duty and so with a more polished, formal blouse or shirt they are a good contrast. We couldn’t see what shoes Emilia’s character wore in the show or promo pictures, but everything from heeled boots to trainers and ballet flats would work. She also had a black tailored blazer with her that she wore at some points as an extra layer and the structure was wonderful against the flowy top.

To wear an outfit like this now we would throw over a thick cardigan and wear it with boots and a longline coat to keep us cosy until spring arrives.