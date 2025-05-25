Gillian Anderson channels Hollywood glamour in this royal-approved designer, her dress is the perfect look for smart summer occasions

I didn't think boucle could look red carpet worthy but I've been proven wrong

Gillian Anderson standing in front of a promotional board
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Antonia Kraskowski's avatar
By
published
in News

She may have played Margaret Thatcher in The Crown but Gillian Anderson looked positively regal while wearing a royal-approved designer dress. The actress shared images of her outfit from a visit to BBC Radio 2 in West London as part of a promotional tour for The Salt Path on Instagram.

Wearing a beautiful boucle midi dress by Emilia Wickstead, the actress looked elegant in the monochrome ensemble which was finished with a pair of classic pointed court shoes and small black leather handbag with a quirky oversized gold ring handle.

The chic black and white dress was from none other than one of our favourite British clothing brands, Emilia Wickstead - a firm favourite of the Princess of Wales. The Jody style is a bestseller for the London-based designer, with new fabric iterations appearing every season in the iconic fit and flare silhouette which also features a buttoned neckline and structured collar.

HOW TO CHANNEL TIMELESS HOLLYWOOD STYLE

Emilia Wickstead's dresses have long been a favourite of celebrities and royals, with both The Princess of Wales and The Duchess of Edinburgh both appearing in designs from the label. The lady-like silhouettes of Wickstead's dresses make her a popular choice for red carpet moments for actresses such as Naomi Watts, Renee Zellweger and Zoe Zaldana donning looks from the designer and Gillian Anderson's boucle dress for her press tour is a prime example.

The 1950s-inspired fit and flare shape evokes a timeless elegance, especially when teamed with classic court shoes and subtle accessories, as put together by super-stylist Martha Ward, who Anderson tagged in her post.

A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

A photo posted by on

In a trio of photos plus a video, Anderson was seen walking through the BBC studios as well as posing in front of a gold glittering background in the elegant fit and flare frock.

By keeping her accessories minimalist in both style and number, the actress kept the focus on the stunning dress which had echoes of old school Hollywood glamour to it.

The classic nipped-in cut creates an hourglass silhouette, why not use this outfit as inspiration for your best wedding guest dresses?

Get the look

black pointed heels from Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman
Hazel Pointed Toe Pump

With a pointed toe and classic single sole design, these black leather court shoes from Sam Edelman are the perfect shoe to complement a fit and flare midi dress. Buy now, keep in your capsule wardrobe for seasons to come.

Cutout image of Emilia Wickstead Jody dress in boucleEXACT MATCH
Emilia Wickstead
Jody Bouclé Tweed Cockail Dress

One of Emilia Wickstead's most popular styles, we love this boucle version of the Jody dress. The fit and flare shape and midi length create a flattering silhouette.

Gold Vermeil Alta Textured Mini Chain Bracelet
Monica Vinader
Textured Mini Chain Bracelet

This chain bracelet is one of our top picks from Monica Vinader. Anderson kept her jewellery pared back, the gold tones offering a subtle nod to the bracelet detail of her bag.

black ring bag the row
The Row
Gold Handle Leather Clutch

The gold ring handle detail on Gillian's simple leather pochette handbag adds a fashionable twist to an otherwise subtle handbag and allows hands-free wear too.

Chloe oversized sunglasses
Chloe
Butterfly Frame Sunglasses

Every Old School Hollywood Glamour inspired outfit needs a pair of oversized sunglasses, and these Chloe Butterfly Frames are perfect for shading your eyes from the sun and tap into the sunglasses trends of 2025.

Multi Stack Ring Set - Gold
Orelia London
Gold Stacking Ring Set

A ring stack set is a great way to add multiple rings to your look for an affordable price. We love the different textures in this stack that will create added interest.

While we may not be able to all afford the price tag on Gillian Anderson's stylish Emilia Wickstead dress, we can take away style lessons for free - we'll be channelling Hollywood glamour this summer with 1950s-inspired fit and flare dresses teamed with delicate, feminine accessories.

An easy route to streamlining your silhouette and creating hourglass curves, this timeless look is still popular for a reason. Offering instant polish to any look, it's ideal for the occasionwear season, where dresses really do come to the fore. Take Gillian's styling tips into your wedding guest and races ensembles, and there is no way you won't turn heads for all the right reasons.

Antonia Kraskowski
Antonia Kraskowski

Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry. 

Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.

Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸