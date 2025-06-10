Emilia Fox gave the classic suit a contemporary makeover - her rose-pink and printed tee pairing is genius
If you're never sure how to make a blazer and trousers more casual then the Silent Witness star just provided the answer.
Like so many people, I’ve got more into tailoring in recent years. Perhaps it’s seeing the Princess of Wales shift her style towards gorgeous bright suits that’s inspired me, but whatever the reason, a blazer and trousers always make me feel polished.
There are times when I want to create more of a smart-casual outfit, though, and Emilia Fox has just demonstrated why you should reach for a T-shirt to help with this. The Silent Witness star wore a fabulous rose-pink co-ord to CrimeCon UK London, where she presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Professor David Wilson.
The pair teamed up for In The Footsteps of Killers, which airs on Channel 4, and I’ve also seen them on the BBC’s 2019 documentary, Jack the Ripper - The Case Reopened. Her outfit for the London event was bright and summery, and I love the way she made her suit more relaxed by wearing it with a graphic T-shirt.
A post shared by Emilia Fox (@emiliarosefox)
A photo posted by on
Recreate Emilia's Outfit
The Elandra Tux Blazer is a beautiful rose pink hue that's similar to Emilia's jacket and it is designed to have a fitted silhouette. The peak lapels are reminiscent of a traditional tuxedo style and you can layer this over shirts and jeans as well as with the matching trousers.
The T-shirt looks to be from one of the best British clothing brands (and one which Emilia often gravitates towards), Wyse London. Unfortunately, it’s old season, but graphic T-shirts will never go out of fashion and so you can always find an array of them with different prints.
Emilia’s top had ‘Amore’ written on it, as well as four horizontal stripes across the white background. The emerald green, pastel blue and sunny yellow were striking and the pink stripe perfectly matched her tailored pieces.
This helped to bring the whole outfit together and if you want to wear a blazer and trousers with a graphic or printed T-shirt I would recommend picking a design that has either the same colour or a complementary one in it. Alternatively, just go for a plain white, grey or black T-shirt and you know that it’ll work with any suit.
A post shared by Inside Justice UK (@insidejustice_uk)
A photo posted by on
Either way, the casualness of a T-shirt works so well with the structure of tailored co-ords and makes the overall outfit cooler and fashion-forward. A graphic T-shirt is more of a contrast and accentuates the contemporary feel and choosing a vibrant suit colour like hers instantly makes it less corporate and more fun too.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The Silent Witness star’s suit featured a single-breasted pink blazer with a notched lapel collar and straight leg trousers. She left the jacket unbuttoned to add to the off-duty theme and this also meant more of her T-shirt was visible.
The trousers were cropped which also made them feel less business-like and this length showed off her powder blue court heels. If I were putting together an outfit like hers, I would probably swap these for my white trainers which are comfortable for wearing all day long.
A post shared by Inside Justice UK (@insidejustice_uk)
A photo posted by on
As Emilia was at an event and presenting David Wilson with an award, it makes sense that she went dressier with her shoes. She appeared on stage with him during CrimeCon and posted afterwards about the occasion, explaining that she’d also learnt a lot about Inside Justice UK - a charity dedicated to investigating miscarriages of justice.
Emilia Fox is "already looking forward" to the next CrimeCon and I’m looking forward to seeing her and David in season 3 of In The Footsteps of Killers which landed on 10th June, as well as hoping for another sighting of this chic outfit.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
'We've fallen out with the neighbours over their overgrown tree. How can we make them see our point of view?'
Relationship expert and woman&home columnist Anna Richardson advises a reader who wants help with a common source of tension between neighbours
-
The experts explain why exosome skincare is set to be one of the biggest trends of 2025
Exosomes have been dubbed a skincare 'postal service,' delivering a big stack of rejuvenation and repair - and we're intrigued
-
Kate Garraway just found the easiest way to wear yellow - her citrus-toned heels and shocking pink dress are fabulous
Yellow isn't for everyone but Kate Garraway just showed how to incorporate it into your outfits in a more minimal way.
-
I’m recommending this Radley tote to all of my friends this summer – it doubles as the best cabin and beach bag
The Radley Canvas Tote transitions seamlessly from airport to beach
-
Halle Berry just made a case for the return of ripped jeans - her blazer and sandals brought this denim up to date
Distressed denim is back
-
Eddie Redmayne's wife Hannah Bagshawe just wore the high street denim shirt dress that solves any wardrobe dilemma
She teamed her £115 dress with a pair of platform Superga trainers
-
Meg Ryan's chunky boots and printed T-shirt feel like the fresh way to wear tailoring in 2025
The actress opted for a smart-casual combination, and it's a look we can easily recreate on the high street
-
I feel relaxed just looking at Jennifer Lopez’s latest outfit – it's comfy-chic at its finest
The singer proved that casual basics can still look high fashion
-
Simple, chic and ageless: Amal Clooney’s summer whites are a reminder timeless style doesn't have to be hard
This sophisticated outfit would look good on all shapes and sizes
-
I hate getting my feet out in summer but Katie Holmes' love affair with black Birkenstocks has me inspired
Katie's Birkenstocks are a versatile staple that we've seen her wear on so many summer days