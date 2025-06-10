Emilia Fox gave the classic suit a contemporary makeover - her rose-pink and printed tee pairing is genius

Like so many people, I’ve got more into tailoring in recent years. Perhaps it’s seeing the Princess of Wales shift her style towards gorgeous bright suits that’s inspired me, but whatever the reason, a blazer and trousers always make me feel polished.

There are times when I want to create more of a smart-casual outfit, though, and Emilia Fox has just demonstrated why you should reach for a T-shirt to help with this. The Silent Witness star wore a fabulous rose-pink co-ord to CrimeCon UK London, where she presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to Professor David Wilson.

The pair teamed up for In The Footsteps of Killers, which airs on Channel 4, and I’ve also seen them on the BBC’s 2019 documentary, Jack the Ripper - The Case Reopened. Her outfit for the London event was bright and summery, and I love the way she made her suit more relaxed by wearing it with a graphic T-shirt.

Recreate Emilia's Outfit

Phase Eight Elandra Tux Blazer Was £149, Now £99 at Phase Eight The Elandra Tux Blazer is a beautiful rose pink hue that's similar to Emilia's jacket and it is designed to have a fitted silhouette. The peak lapels are reminiscent of a traditional tuxedo style and you can layer this over shirts and jeans as well as with the matching trousers. M&S Pure Cotton Printed T-Shirt £15 at M&S Crafted from breathable pure cotton, this T-shirt has a regular fit and a neat crew neckline. The graphic design includes intricately printed shells and creates an instant sense of summer, though the navy and white colourway means that it isn't overly bold. Phase Eight Elandra Trousers Was £99, Now £59 at Phase Eight If you want the full-on suit look, pair the jacket with these wide-leg Elandra trousers. They feature front seam detailing and handy pockets. Alternatively, wear them with a T-shirt, trainers and a denim jacket for a casual but polished ensemble.

The T-shirt looks to be from one of the best British clothing brands (and one which Emilia often gravitates towards), Wyse London. Unfortunately, it’s old season, but graphic T-shirts will never go out of fashion and so you can always find an array of them with different prints.

Emilia’s top had ‘Amore’ written on it, as well as four horizontal stripes across the white background. The emerald green, pastel blue and sunny yellow were striking and the pink stripe perfectly matched her tailored pieces.

This helped to bring the whole outfit together and if you want to wear a blazer and trousers with a graphic or printed T-shirt I would recommend picking a design that has either the same colour or a complementary one in it. Alternatively, just go for a plain white, grey or black T-shirt and you know that it’ll work with any suit.

Either way, the casualness of a T-shirt works so well with the structure of tailored co-ords and makes the overall outfit cooler and fashion-forward. A graphic T-shirt is more of a contrast and accentuates the contemporary feel and choosing a vibrant suit colour like hers instantly makes it less corporate and more fun too.

The Silent Witness star’s suit featured a single-breasted pink blazer with a notched lapel collar and straight leg trousers. She left the jacket unbuttoned to add to the off-duty theme and this also meant more of her T-shirt was visible.

The trousers were cropped which also made them feel less business-like and this length showed off her powder blue court heels. If I were putting together an outfit like hers, I would probably swap these for my white trainers which are comfortable for wearing all day long.

As Emilia was at an event and presenting David Wilson with an award, it makes sense that she went dressier with her shoes. She appeared on stage with him during CrimeCon and posted afterwards about the occasion, explaining that she’d also learnt a lot about Inside Justice UK - a charity dedicated to investigating miscarriages of justice.

Emilia Fox is "already looking forward" to the next CrimeCon and I’m looking forward to seeing her and David in season 3 of In The Footsteps of Killers which landed on 10th June, as well as hoping for another sighting of this chic outfit.