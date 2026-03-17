Demi Moore's cool oversized blazer, layered shirt and statement bolo-necklace reveals a modern take on classic tailoring

The day before the Oscars, Demi Moore shared a video on Instagram wearing an oversized trouser suit ahead of the red carpet, and her on-trend take on this season's tailoring is the spring inspiration we were looking for.

What really stands out about this combination is how she's styled it. When accessorising the best trouser suits, it's tempting to reach for the classics - structured flats, minimal jewellery and basic white shirts; however, Moore's combination has transformed suiting into something that feels fresh, elevated and event-ready.

Demi Moore's oversized navy blazer features subtle pinstripes and is styled with matching straight-leg trousers. Underneath, the actress wore a double-layered blue checked shirt, giving the illusion of two shirts rather than one.

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Adding a bolo-style necklace, historically this design is associated with Western aesthetics, and thanks to the rise of this trend once more, we can easily see this simple silhouette excelling as one of the key spring/summer jewellery trends for 2026. What's great about a necklace like this is that you can wear it over a shirt or a simple t-shirt to give your outfit an easy added detail.

Shop Demi Moore's Look

Demi finishes off her suit with some pointed, square-toe heels, which instantly elevated the look. Whilst oversized, loose tailoring silhouettes can easily become casual, a heeled pump or slingback heel adds structure to the outfit.

Her pumps are from the Portuguese footwear brand Jude, which has cultivated a strong celebrity following since its launch in 2004. However, her exact trouser suit, blue shirt and bolo necklace is from the American luxury brand Brandon Maxwell, loved for its impeccable tailoring, and red-carpet gowns.