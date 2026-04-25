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Meryl Streep accessorised her Miranda Priestly-inspired outfit with a classic Mulberry bag, and it was the perfect finishing touch

The actress used her understated piece to complement her bold ensemble

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Meryl Streep in red sunnies and striped shirt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Meryl Streep has been busy promoting the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, and her outfits along the way have been incredible. The actress has been channelling some of her iconic character’s style over the last few days, and one of several looks that showed off some serious Miranda Priestley vibes was a bold red-and-white combination the star wore while out in NYC.

Styled by Micaela Erlanger, the actress wowed in a bright red leather trench by Nour Hammour, which she layered over a striped shirt by Lilysilk and a pair of white barrel-leg trousers. As if that wasn’t enough, the statement ensemble was then finished with a pair of matching red heels by Jimmy Choo and the black iteration of the much-coveted Mulberry Amberley bag.

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MERYL STREEP WEARING A RED AND WHITE OUTFIT WITH A MULBERRY BAG

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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Meryl really has looked great during her promo tour and has mixed things up with her outfits to keep us all interested. Earlier this week, the star was spotted in a bold green coat and straight-leg jean combination and before that, she attended an event in a poppy red suit that made a huge statement with colour. Everything the star has worn has been a feast for fashion eyes, and we can't wait to see what she will go for next.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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