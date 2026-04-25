Meryl Streep accessorised her Miranda Priestly-inspired outfit with a classic Mulberry bag, and it was the perfect finishing touch

Meryl Streep has been busy promoting the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, and her outfits along the way have been incredible. The actress has been channelling some of her iconic character’s style over the last few days, and one of several looks that showed off some serious Miranda Priestley vibes was a bold red-and-white combination the star wore while out in NYC.

Styled by Micaela Erlanger, the actress wowed in a bright red leather trench by Nour Hammour, which she layered over a striped shirt by Lilysilk and a pair of white barrel-leg trousers. As if that wasn’t enough, the statement ensemble was then finished with a pair of matching red heels by Jimmy Choo and the black iteration of the much-coveted Mulberry Amberley bag.

Everything about the look was a wardrobe winner, and the understated yet luxe bag choice pulled it all together nicely. Love Meryl's colourful combination? You can recreate her fashion-forward outfit with some hero buys, including the very same quiet luxury bag from the British heritage brand below.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the bag

Exact Match Mulberry Small Amberley Top Handle Handbag £1,095 at Mulberry This is one of the most popular styles from Mulberry and it's easy to see why. The fuss-free and chic leather design will work with absolutely any outfit. M&S Buckle Saddle Bag £36 at M&S The shiny gold details on this one add an equestrian feel to tick off this season's western trend beautifully. TU Clothing Gold Hardware Crossbody Satchel £18 at Sainsburys You can update your spring capsule wardrobe while doing your weekly shop with this bargain buy.

Shop the Look

Meryl really has looked great during her promo tour and has mixed things up with her outfits to keep us all interested. Earlier this week, the star was spotted in a bold green coat and straight-leg jean combination and before that, she attended an event in a poppy red suit that made a huge statement with colour. Everything the star has worn has been a feast for fashion eyes, and we can't wait to see what she will go for next.