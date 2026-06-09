Move over midi dresses, when it comes to summer occasions, Alex Jones's printed suit is the ideal inspiration
She created a bold look with her sharp, two-piece suit
Want something a little different for your summer occasionwear this season? Look no further than Alex Jones for inspiration. Attending the Royal Windsor Flower Show last weekend, the presenter looks oh-so-chic in a statement, printed co-ord that consisted of a blazer and tailored trousers.
Her now sold out Somerset cotton blazer and matching trousers were from British clothing brand, Boden, which, is known for its great prints, and elegant cuts, making the brand a go-to destination for summer tailoring.
While Alex’s Boden suit is sold out, there are plenty of printed suit separates on the market that are just as bright and bold, and answer the question of what to wear to a wedding, or Ascot this summer. We’ve rounded up some of our favourites below.
A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson)
A photo posted by on
Shop Printed Suits
This Nobody's Child blazer is crafted from a lyocell-linen blend, which is lightweight, ideal for warmer months. Soft, blurred florals create a hazy summer pattern, and there is a Nobody's Child White Floral Linen-Blend Tailored Suki Waistcoat to shop, too. Team with the matching shorts or wear with white trousers.
For a real warm-weather spin on the classic suit, these Nobody's Child shorts pair with the blazer for a high-summer co-ord. With a high waist, relaxed fit and pleats for volume, these elevated, feminine shorts can be dressed up or down.
A vibrant pattern gives the soft, butter-yellow hue of this Farm Rio blazer a bold and eye-catching look. A nod to the summer colour trend, this double-breasted design works with the co-ordinating trousers or, thanks to the indigo in the print, try it with jeans.
The wide leg of these Farm Rio trousers are given a beautiful, fluid shape thanks to their viscose fabric, which drapes well. Team with the blazer for a great alternative to the best wedding guest dresses, or try it with a white tee, or half tucked shirt and sandals for a more relaxed finish.
When it came to styling her suit trousers and blazer, Alex picked out one of the less repeated shades in the floral pattern to highlight. This created a an outfit that felt seriously polished. This is a great tip to keep in mind when styling up your own suited-and-booted outfit. Pick our a shade from your printed item as your accent colour for your accessories, as it will help to tie your whole look together, rather than introducing a new colour or print that would make your clothes appear like they're fighting for attention.
To complement the pattern of her suit, the colour Alex highlighted was red and she opted for a red top and pair of playful, red studded ballet flats to finish off her outfit. The simple and sleek shapes of both her top and shoes made them great choices to accessorise this look, as they didn’t overwhelm the busy, bright pattern of her suit.
If you’re looking for summer-ready occasion wear or a chic alternative to the best wedding guest dresses for 2026. Don’t forget that you can also wear a blazer and trouser pairing as separates, to max out your suits cost-per-wear. Try styling the blazer with jeans for a more laid-back look, or pair the trousers with a cool, cotton tee for an elevated everyday ensemble.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.