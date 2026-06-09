Move over midi dresses, when it comes to summer occasions, Alex Jones's printed suit is the ideal inspiration

Want something a little different for your summer occasionwear this season? Look no further than Alex Jones for inspiration. Attending the Royal Windsor Flower Show last weekend, the presenter looks oh-so-chic in a statement, printed co-ord that consisted of a blazer and tailored trousers.

Her now sold out Somerset cotton blazer and matching trousers were from British clothing brand, Boden, which, is known for its great prints, and elegant cuts, making the brand a go-to destination for summer tailoring.

While Alex’s Boden suit is sold out, there are plenty of printed suit separates on the market that are just as bright and bold, and answer the question of what to wear to a wedding, or Ascot this summer. We’ve rounded up some of our favourites below.

A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) A photo posted by on

Shop Printed Suits

When it came to styling her suit trousers and blazer, Alex picked out one of the less repeated shades in the floral pattern to highlight. This created a an outfit that felt seriously polished. This is a great tip to keep in mind when styling up your own suited-and-booted outfit. Pick our a shade from your printed item as your accent colour for your accessories, as it will help to tie your whole look together, rather than introducing a new colour or print that would make your clothes appear like they're fighting for attention.

To complement the pattern of her suit, the colour Alex highlighted was red and she opted for a red top and pair of playful, red studded ballet flats to finish off her outfit. The simple and sleek shapes of both her top and shoes made them great choices to accessorise this look, as they didn’t overwhelm the busy, bright pattern of her suit.

If you’re looking for summer-ready occasion wear or a chic alternative to the best wedding guest dresses for 2026. Don’t forget that you can also wear a blazer and trouser pairing as separates, to max out your suits cost-per-wear. Try styling the blazer with jeans for a more laid-back look, or pair the trousers with a cool, cotton tee for an elevated everyday ensemble.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors