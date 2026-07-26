Need protection from the sun during the upcoming heatwave? This stylish garden IKEA hack is an affordable shade solution

Whilst we may have had a little respite from the extreme temperatures this past week, the weather forecast is showing another heatwave imminent. So what better time to prepare yourself and your garden with some much-needed shade?

Finding garden shade ideas that work for your space isn't always the easiest task, and finding ones that don't blow your budget is even more difficult. Unless you've artfully shadescaped your garden, you'll probably have been avoiding being outside during the constant hot weather we've been having.

However, this IKEA hack will not only transform your garden on a budget, but it'll also provide you with enough shade to be able to get outside and actually enjoy your space this summer.