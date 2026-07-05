Garden expert reveals the things you need to do now to ensure your plants survive the upcoming heatwave

Only just recovered from the last heatwave? Well, the bad news is that there's another one on the way, but the good news is we've got the tips and tricks from a gardening expert to help you prepare your plants for the hot weather.

Even when you've been keeping up with your summer gardening jobs all season, one heatwave can easily come and leave all your plants withered in its wake. And whilst it's not advised that you water your outdoor plants every day in hot weather, when particularly high temperatures hit, there are some things you will need to do immediately to keep your plants happy and healthy.

To ensure your garden survives the next heat wave, we asked garden design expert and garden influencer Ish (@gardening.with.ish on Instagram) what you can do for your plants to prepare them.

Things you need to do to prep your garden for the heatwave

There's no escaping it: summers are getting hotter each year, and that means our gardens need more help coping with the heat. Luckily, there are steps you can take to ensure you won't have to help your garden recover from the heatwave.

"Modern garden design needs to take plant spacing and mulching far more seriously. Planting some species a little closer together not only shades the soil, reducing moisture loss, but also helps suppress weeds," starts Ish.

"Likewise, while peat-free compost is much better for the environment, it doesn’t retain moisture as well as peat-based alternatives. A generous layer of mulch helps compensate for this, keeping the soil cooler and reducing evaporation throughout the year—not just during heatwaves," he continues.