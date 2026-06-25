Worried about your potted plants perishing in the heat? Follow these 4 simple tips recommended by professional gardeners

The summer heat has well and truly arrived. And whether you're making the most of the sun or are jetting off elsewhere where there's a pool, your potted plants are going to need a little extra help to survive the weather.

There's much to be done to keep your garden healthy while you're on holiday, but if you add a heatwave into the mix, then preventative measures couldn't be more important. Especially concerning patio container plants and pots of veggies dotted around the garden. They often dry out much quicker and need more attention than bedding plants.

So with temperatures passing 30 degrees, this advice from BBC Gardeners' World couldn't be more timely...

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Even when you've worked hard to create a drought-tolerant garden, some plants, like potted ones, still need extra help when temperatures soar. Unlike your planted bedding plants, they don't have access to natural moisture from the soil, so they dry out quicker.

They need even more help if you're planning a trip whilst the hot weather is here, to make sure they survive until you get home.

"Some of you are gonna be going off on your summer holidays, and all those beautiful containers that you've put together? You're worried about. So a little tip is to collate them all together, maybe somewhere that's a little bit more shady and protected by a wall," starts Arit Anderson, professional garden designer and writer.

"A good thing to do is deadhead them because, of course, you're not gonna enjoy them whilst you're away, but you will want them when you get back," she adds.

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Just be sure you're not chopping any of the plants you shouldn't deadhead during summer, as this can cause unnecessary stress for certain species. Aside from a good chop and move around, you'll need to know how to water your garden plants properly to ensure there are reserves for them to pull from, too.

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"Give them really good water. Some of your pots that may have been on feet before for drainage, now you want moisture to stay, so take them off their feet," adds Arit.

"And if you have saucers, it's a good idea to put the containers with a saucer underneath, you can fill that up with water as well. Keeping them together keeps them nice and cool, creating a little microclimate. You have a great holiday, they have a great holiday, everyone's happy," she finishes.

You could also try this DIY irrigation hack if you're away for the weekend or longer. It's pretty much free and will provide your plants with a slow-release source of water.

If you are going on holiday, you'll be happy to know you don't need to water outdoor plants every day in a heatwave. However, if you are particularly worried about your plants, then it can be a good idea to ask a friend or family member to come tend to them while you're away.