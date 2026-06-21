Keep your plants hydrated during the heatwave with this genius DIY irrigation trick

The hot weather has officially arrived, and that means our gardens will need a whole lot more attention when it comes to watering. It also means many of us will be jetting off on holiday or busier than ever, so how can you enjoy the summer whilst also keeping your plants happy?

Even when you know the best time to water your plants, it's not always easy to do it on time, especially when they need more watering throughout the summer. And whilst there are plenty of ways to water your garden properly, finding a method that suits your availability can make a world of difference for both you and your plants.

So when we spotted this genius method from garden writer Simon Akeroyd on his Instagram, we were immediately hooked. And what better time to have a DIY watering hack than when the heatwave is upon us?

A post shared by Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardenwriter) A photo posted by on

Whilst you don't necessarily have to water your plants every day in a heatwave, your garden will require a lot more water through the summer. Especially when heatwaves hit, and temperatures reach highs of 30 degrees.

However, it can be hard to meet your plant's demands when you're busy or on holiday. Luckily, this nifty watering hack will help you avoid needing to help your garden recover from the heatwave.

"Light a joss stick, burn a hole low down on a plastic bottle and burn a hole in the lid. Cut a cotton bud in half and insert one half into the lower hole and the other half into the lid," instructs Simon.

(Image credit: Simon Akeroyd)

Even when you've filled your garden with the best drought-tolerant plants, you'll need to ensure they're getting enough water whilst you're on holiday or busy enjoying the sun.

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"Fill the bottle with water, then check the speed of the flow of water. You can adjust the speed of flow by pulling the cotton bud in the lid," he explains.

"Then place your drip irrigation system next to your plants," he finishes.

You can completely customise this, too, with a smaller bottle if you want to care for your houseplants during a heatwave or whilst you're not home. Follow the same method, but with a smaller water bottle that will fit in your plant pot.

It can feel impossible to keep your houseplants alive when you're on holiday, never mind your garden plants. But finding methods like this that can help you keep on top of watering will take away the stress.