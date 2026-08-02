Garden expert reveals the watering tools you can use during a hosepipe ban to keep plants hydrated in the heat

The consistent heatwaves and hot, dry weather this summer have certainly taken a toll on our gardens. And now, with hosepipe bans introduced in most areas, finding ways to keep plants hydrated is more difficult than ever.

Watering your garden during a hosepipe ban is an extreme challenge and can often mean you have to accept that you'll be helping your plants recover from sunburn once the dry weather subsides. However, if you didn't get a chance to prepare your garden for the heatwaves and don't want to let your plants perish, this guidance is just what you need.

Hosepipe bans are confusing, and with so many ways to water your garden plants properly, it can be a mystery knowing what you can and can't use. Luckily, garden design expert Ish (@gardening.with.ish on Instagram) has cleared up this confusion and shared what watering tools you're safe to use.

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