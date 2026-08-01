Don't make this common summer hydrangea mistake - it could cost you blooms next year

Hydrangeas are undoubtedly one of the most beloved plants that homeowners grow in their gardens; however, they can soon begin to fade when the summer reaches its peak.

If you're sorting out your garden this weekend and have noticed that your once colourful hydrangeas have become brown and crispy, you may be tempted to get your garden shears out. It's natural to add pruning and cutting back to our summer gardening jobs list, but sometimes that can be the worst thing for your plants.

There are so many plants you should never prune in summer, and a gardening expert has revealed why hydrangeas belong on that list, and why making the mistake of pruning can have a detrimental effect on your plant.

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