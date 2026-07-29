Worried your dahlias haven't flowered yet? Follow these two simple steps and you'll soon see blooms

If you're a proud grower of dahlias, you may be a little concerned that they've not yet shown any sign of flowering. However, this garden expert says it's not quite time to start panicking just yet.

There's a reason learning to grow dahlias is such a popular choice for gardeners; they've got mesmerising petal patterns and introduce such bold colours to your garden. These beloved blooms are well worth the wait, but once it hits mid-summer, it's quite common to be a little worried when they're still not showing blousy flowers.

Whether you've grown your dahlias from seed or tubers, here's a bit of expert advice to help you ensure your dahlias continue thriving and provide those long-awaited flowers soon.