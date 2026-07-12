How well do you know your plant foods? This complete guide will help you choose the right one for your plants

Does plant food remain a mystery to you? With so many different types on the market, it can be hard to figure out which ones you really need and what they even do for your plants.

Whether you're trying to make your grass look greener this summer or simply want to maximise your roses' blooming period, you've probably tried using plant food. And whilst they're pretty straightforward essential gardening tools for getting more from your plants, the sheer number of different types available can get confusing.

To make feeding your plants simpler, garden design expert and influencer at @Gardening.with.Ish on Instagram, Ish, has given us a complete rundown on all the different feeds, what they do and whether or not you need them.

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