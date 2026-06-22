Streamline your garden jobs by feeding and watering your plants in one go with this innovative hose attachment

Anything that helps us look after our plants while also reducing the time we need to spend doing jobs is a win in our books. And this genius hose attachment is a must-have for summer plant feeding.

With so many June gardening jobs to get done, it's not a bad thing to find ways to help you streamline your work and get things done a lot quicker. Between sorting your garden out for guests and ensuring your garden plants are watered properly every week, it can all feel a little overwhelming.

So when we spotted that home influencer Jemma Solomon (@jemma.solomon on Instagram) has spotlighted an innovative new hose attachment that waters and feeds your plants at the same time, we just had to share.

A post shared by Jemma Solomon (@jemma.solomon) A photo posted by on

It can feel challenging trying to master the best time to water your garden and ensure they're getting enough food during the summertime. And although we'd all love to spend hours mooching around our garden, the reality is, there's not always the time to do so.

Which is why we had to bring this nifty hose attachment to your attention that will streamline your watering and feeding this month.

"This might just be the most genius thing I've ever found. So you put your plant food in here, and then you just attach it to your hose," starts Jemma.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"So this is just water, this is soap, so set it on number one because it will release it slowly, and if you look when I press a button, it bubbles. That means it is transferring. Can you see the drip of the feed out of here? It's mixing it with the water and pushing it out again," she continues.

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Whether you're looking for ways to keep your garden healthy while you're on holiday or simply want to make feeding plants easier, this attachment makes it a walk in the park.

"And as you're spraying out the water, it sprays out the plant feed with it. So I can give my plants some feeding, which I haven't done in absolute weeks, and I don't have to get a watering can, with this diluted, it just goes straight into the hose," explains Jemma.

Just be sure you're not feeding or watering your plants a little too much; this is a common summer gardening mistake and can do more harm than good.

If you only have a balcony garden and don't own a hose, the attachment is also fantastic for cleaning, especially if you have a car.

"You can also use it for like cars as well, if you've got a car, you could put car wash cleaning solution in and spray to clean your car," she finishes.