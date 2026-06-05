7 essential June gardening jobs to start this weekend – from weeding to sowing

What better month to get out into the garden and tick off some much-needed jobs from the list than sunny June?

It's no secret that June is an extremely busy time in the garden, with a never-ending list of summer gardening tasks to be completed and plants growing faster than ever. So whether the weather is behaving or not, it's important to arm yourself with your essential gardening tools and start tending to your plants.

Aside from the plants, there's a lot of maintenance when it comes to sorting out a garden, but luckily, the experts are here to help and make sure you don't miss anything from your list.

7 key gardening jobs for June: with expert advice

Before you even think about your July gardening to-do list, there are more than enough jobs to get done this month to ensure your garden is thriving as well as it can be.

1. Feed containers and baskets

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If you've filled your garden with some of the best patio container plants and hanging baskets, June is a great time to show them a bit of love with fertiliser.

“Plants in containers and hanging baskets use up nutrients quickly during the warmer months, so regular feeding is important to encourage healthy growth and continuous flowering. Using a liquid fertiliser every couple of weeks will help plants stay vibrant and full throughout summer," explains Amber Tunney, plant buyer at Cherry Lane Garden Centres.

Just make sure you don't make a common summer gardening mistake and overfeed your plants; this can cause more harm than good.

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Gro-Sure 50l Farmyard Manure £10.99 at Amazon This manure is a rich source of organic matter and is perfect for conditioning the soil in your garden.

2. Start harvesting potatoes

If you knew when to start chitting your potatoes earlier this year, you'd be lucky enough to have an early set of potatoes to harvest.

"Harvesting first early potatoes in June provides the best, freshest flavour while also helping gardeners avoid peak blight season later in the summer, when warmer and more humid conditions allow the disease to spread more easily. Carefully lift potatoes with a fork to avoid damaging the crop and enjoy them while they’re fresh for the best taste and texture,” says Amber.

3. Shade greenhouses to protect from scorch

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Using garden shade ideas in your outdoor space benefits not only you but also your plants. And if you have a greenhouse, creating some summertime shade for it is incredibly important as temperatures rise.

“Greenhouses can become extremely hot during sunny spells in June, which can stress or damage plants. Using greenhouse shading, blinds, or even temporary netting can help regulate temperatures and protect plants from scorching," Amber highlights.

Protecting your plants from sunburn is a top priority during the summer months, especially June, when the UK tends to get the first set of heatwaves.

4. Water plants deeply every few days

Knowing how to water your garden plants properly through the summer is key to their survival and growth. You might be wondering if you need to water plants every day in hot weather, and the experts say it depends.

“One of the biggest challenges as we enter the summer months is keeping plants well hydrated," says Paul Parker, gardening expert at J.Parker's. "I recommend taking extra care with displays growing in pots or hanging baskets, as they tend to dry out much quicker than those planted in borders."

"A mistake people make at this time of year is giving their plants a quick water every day. Actually, it is much better to water deeply every few days. Doing this encourages plants to develop stronger root systems and improves their tolerance to drought," adds Paul.

The best time to water your garden is early morning or late evening, as this allows for maximum water absorption.

Multi-jet hose gun Hozelock Multi-Jet Spray Gun £20.57 at Amazon This hose attachment from Hozelock features a flow adjuster and five spray patterns, including a fine rose suitable for watering seedlings. Essential watering can ACCURATE 10 Litre Watering Can £12.49 at Amazon This weather-resistant plastic watering can from Accurate has a large capacity and includes a detachable sprinkler rose. Extended hose lance RESTMO 48cm Watering Lance £22.09 at Amazon If you have hanging baskets that are a little higher or you have second-floor window boxes, these 48cm adjustable lances are ideal.

5. Keep weeds under control

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Unfortunately, during summer, weeds are an ongoing challenge, and having a good method for getting rid of weeds in your garden is a lifesaver.

“Thanks to the warm soil and increased sunlight, June is the perfect time for weeds to pop up. Keep an eye out around newly planted borders and vegetable beds, as weeds can quickly overcrowd these areas and compete for moisture and nutrients," begins Paul.

"I recommend giving your garden a once-over with a hoe once a week throughout the season. Catching weed seedlings before they have a chance to establish is a much simpler task,” he continues.

Should you want to go the chemical route, double-check that you're spraying your weed killer at the right time for maximum efficiency.

Get stuck in Burgon & Ball Weeding Fork £16.55 at Amazon With its rust-resistant, stainless steel head, this tool is ideal for lifting out weeds with long roots. The handy leather cord means it can be hung up neatly afterwards. Target an area Spear & Jackson Dutch Hoe £34.99 at Amazon This well-rated tool is lightweight with a soft-feel grip and a mirror-polished stainless steel head—a great option for tackling annual weeds in garden borders. Collect as you go SPECTRAPLAST 45-litre Container £8.95 at Amazon Collect and move your weeds from your driveway and paths easily with this useful and versatile container. There are nine colours to choose from, but we love this classic green.

6. Plant summer bedding

Now that the harsh cold weather is out of the way, there's plenty of new plants and florals you can add to your outdoor space.

“By June, the threat of frost is largely behind us, which means tender perennials and summer containers can be planted outdoors to create beautiful summer borders and displays," explains Paul.

"If you have plants that have been raised indoors or in a greenhouse, it’s a good idea to harden them off before planting them out. This is an important step because dramatic changes in temperature and light can stress plants,” he adds.

Some of the easiest flowering plants for summer can really brighten up your garden and will fare well now that the sunnier days are here.

7. Give your soil some TLC

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No matter what your soil type is, you might need to give it a bit more attention when the weather changes in June, and it tends to get drier.

"It’s important to focus on the soil, as this is the foundation for any garden. Improving the soil now is much more effective than trying to fix the problems later in the season," says Ross Dyke, Horticulture expert and host of The Plant Pod Podcast.

"Adding an extra layer of compost or well-rotted manure across your bed will not only enhance the structure and fertility of the soil, but it will also help the plants to establish themselves more effectively. Personally, I use Durstons' multi-purpose or their enriched top soil. I always find this does the job that I need it to, and it is really beneficial to the plants," he continues.

Moisture meter SA Products Soil Moisture Meter £6.99 at Amazon This soil moisture meter will aid you in knowing when exactly your plants need water and when they've had too much.

FAQs

What can you plant in June?

If you're looking to transform your garden on a budget and add some more plants, there are plenty to choose from.

"There is a wide range of fast-growing annual flowers which you can sow directly in the ground in June and they will reward you with colourful blooms in as little as six weeks and will keep on producing vibrant shades through to the first frosts of autumn," says Lucie Bradley, gardening expert at Easy Garden Irrigation.

"By sowing flowering annuals directly in the ground in early June, you can take advantage of the warmer soil to help them to germinate quickly, enhanced even further if you soak large seeds like nasturtiums or sweet peas overnight to soften the shell of the seed before sowing," she adds.

Adding some late summer flowers to your plot will ensure you've got colour and life bursting in your garden all the way through to September.

Lucie Bradley Social Links Navigation Gardening Expert at Easy Garden Irrigation With over 28 years of experience working in the garden industry, Lucie has been fortunate enough to spend every day speaking to both amateur and professional gardeners.

Got some time left over after completing your June gardening jobs? Try out some of this years garden trends, with environmentally friendly planting and imperfect landscaping to introduce to your garden.