Vegetables you can plant in July: 7 delicious veggies to add to your plot this month

There's nothing quite as rewarding in the garden as growing your own produce from seed. And while summer is usually seen as a harvest season, there are still tonnes of vegetables to sow this month and enjoy come autumn time.

If you're learning vegetable gardening for beginners, you may be surprised to learn that no matter what month you're in, there's usually plenty of veggies to sow in your garden. The month of July is no exception. Actually, you'll want to speed through your July gardening jobs list as some rather delicious vegetables need sowing now.

So it's time to get out into the garden, crack out your essential gardening tools and start sowing before it's too late.

What vegetables to plant in July: 7 recommended varieties

With so many summer gardening jobs to tick off this time of year, it's easy to forget about adding more plants to your collection. And with so many vegetable seeds to sow this July, it's a shame to miss out on late harvests.

1. Salad Leaves

Grow the foundations of every summer salad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Salad leaves are a great veggie to grow if you're limited to balcony gardening or need to keep your food growing in pots around your garden.

"Salad leaves are a quick and easy crop to grow, and they can be sown continually throughout the year. They will grow well even in poor soils, but boosting the moisture content of the soil will reduce the risk of them running to seed in hot weather, which can make the leaves taste bitter," says Richard Barker, horticulture expert and Commercial Director at LBS Horticulture.

"Prepare the sowing area by removing weeds and stones, and rake the soil so it has a fine texture. Make shallow drills in the soil, water along each drill, and sprinkle seeds along the bottom before covering them thinly with soil. Alternatively, you can grow small patches of salad leaves in the gaps of borders," he adds.