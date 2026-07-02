How to stop tomato plants from growing too tall, according to professional gardeners

When it comes to the plants in our gardens, maximum growth is usually a good thing, no matter what it looks like. However, if your tomato plants are growing a little too tall, perhaps to their own detriment, it's wise to put a stop to it.

Whether you're learning vegetable gardening for beginners this year or growing tomato plants for the first time, you might be surprised by how large and tall they can grow. Even if you're not restricted by a small garden, allowing them to grow too can block light for other plants and become a bit of a nuisance to care for.

If you're dealing with rather unusually tall tomato plants, don't fret; we spoke to the garden experts to find out how best to 'downsize' them without damaging or decreasing their harvest.

How to stop tomato plants from growing too tall

While you might've been pruning your tomatoes properly throughout their growing process, they can often grow faster than you anticipated, and for whatever reason, you might need them to stop.

"To stop tomato plants from growing too tall, you should remove the top growing tip from your tomato plant. Simply identify the main stem and use a clean, sharp pair of pruners to cut off the top of the stem, ensuring you leave two leaves above the highest developing flower clusters," advises Lucie Bradley, gardening expert at Easy Garden Irrigation.

"After this has been done, you may find that your plant tries to develop new vertical shoots lower down the plant – make sure to remove these, so your plant directs all its sugars and nutrients to its fruits rather than new growth," she adds.

It might seem like you're taking away from the plant, but this can actually help you get more fruit out of your tomato plants this summer.