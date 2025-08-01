6 plants you should and shouldn't cut back this month, as advised by our resident gardener

Whatever the weather holds, August is the time to tend to key plants to ensure they flower for longer and are ready to face the seasons ahead.

A key part of knowing how to prune plants is knowing when to do it, because timing is everything. There are key plants you should never prune in summer, as doing so can cause more harm than good.

Whereas other alluring plants benefit from a hearty prune to promote healthy new growth or enjoy a second-summer flush of flowers.

August pruning advice from our resident gardener

We're very fortunate to have professional gardener Orpheus on speed dial to answer all our gardening dilemmas - from what to do before a hosepipe ban to what needs pruning and when.

This month, he has helpfully curated a list of plants to cut back in August and those that are best left alone to 'do their thing' to avoid a common summer gardening mistake.

Orpheus Alexander Social Links Navigation Professional gardener Orpheus is a gardener, designer and lifelong plant enthusiast with a hands-on approach to creating natural, welcoming spaces. He is passionate about working with nature to design gardens that feel alive, seasonal, and personal. He also shares practical tips and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his projects on social media, where you’ll often find him talking plants, design ideas, and the joys (and challenges) of real-life gardening.

3 plants to cut back in August

Pruning plants is the best way to maintain good health and encourage future growth. And let's not forget how a good old chop can be a quick fix to sort the garden out and keep it looking tidy for the rest of summer.

1. Foxgloves (Digitalis)

(Image credit: Future)

Should you deadhead foxgloves or leave them? There is often a debate amongst gardeners around this subject, and it all comes down to preference.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those in favour, like Orpheus, will say foxgloves need cutting back at this time of the year, after the flowers have wilted and are left making the garden look incredibly untidy.

When cutting them back, he advises going all the way down to the base of the stem, a few inches from the ground, and completely removing the dead foliage. His top rewilding gardening tip is: "After you've snipped it off, give it a little shake and all the seeds will come out - ready for next year."

2. Goldenrod (Solidago)

(Image credit: Future)

"Goldenrod can get cut back now," Orpheus advises. Why? "The seeds spread a bit too vigorously (at this late stage of flowering)."

He advises taking the tops off to remove the flowers and leaving the foliage, so there is still an impressive evergreen coverage to prevent the garden from looking bare.

3. Alchemilla Mollis

(Image credit: Future)

Alchemilla Mollis falls in the category of plants that can get cut back this month, and Orpheus advises doing so with rigour.

"Simple as cutting the flowers down, right (to the ground) – as low as you like to encourage loads of nice new green foliage once you've pruned it."

3 plants to avoid pruning in August

As mentioned, there are some plants that are best left to do their own thing. By avoiding pruning these certain plant varieties we are helping to support the mini ecosystems without our gardens by aiding wildlife.

Rugosa Rose (Rosa Rugosa)

(Image credit: Getty Images | Kata716)

When it comes to growing roses, different maintenance steps are required depending on the variety you choose to plant. Some roses fall into the category of plants you shouldn't prune, such as Rugosa Roses.

"Don't deadhead your Rugosa Roses," says Orpheus. "Leave those, because the flowers will turn into those lovely hips, which are so gorgeous in autumn and winter. They are also good for wildlife."

He stresses how you should still keep deadheading all your other roses, because pruning roses is the best way to promote new growth to support blooms year after year.

Poppies (Papaver)

(Image credit: Future)

Don't cut back your poppies, Orpheus pleads. "I think they are stunning, they add such a great architectural quality – they make your flowerbeds just that much more interesting."

And there's no fear that not cutting them back will prevent self-seeding, as he explains "The seeds will disperse themselves naturally, so I would leave them."

Nepeta

(Image credit: Getty Images | Konoplytska)

The temptation with Nepeta is to cut it back the moment it starts to show any signs of wilting, but Orpheus suggest we are best to leave the popular pollinator plant for this month.

"I know the temptation is to prune it back as soon as it starts to go over, but leave it," he says with confidence. "It's still providing nectar for all of our pollinator friends. The foliage is also a great habitat for all sorts of insects and wildlife over winter. So the verdict on Nepeta is to leave it be."

We share all of Orpheus' helpful videos over on Instagram @womanandhome, so pop over to that social platform to see him in action.

Also, please feel free to leave us a comment above on any gardening task you might need help and assistance with – Oprheus is always happy to help.