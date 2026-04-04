If you only do one thing in your garden this weekend, make it this budget-friendly trick to grow free plants
Now is the best time to try this cost-saving solution to double your plants
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"It's April, and that means it's time to get some free plants," says our resident gardener, Orpheus Alexander. "We do that by taking some softwood cutting, because April is the right time to do exactly that."
Softwood cuttings are one of the quickest and most reliable ways to grow new plants for free, especially in spring when fresh growth is at its peak and full of energy. It's a simple yet effective way to grow free plants for a more sustainable garden.
In our tutorial video below, Orpheus demonstrates how to take a softwood cutting on a Nepeta plant, but tells us about a whole variety of other plants you can do this on, and the same cutting rules apply for all of them. Read on to find out more...
Orpheus is a gardener, designer and lifelong plant enthusiast who regularly works with w&h as our 'resident gardener' to help solve problems. He shares practical tips and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his projects on social media, where you’ll often find him talking plants, design ideas, and the joys (and challenges) of real-life gardening.
How to take softwood cuttings on all plants
"Always choose soft, flexible stems rather than woody ones," Oprheus advises. "If the stem bends easily, it is usually perfect for a softwood cutting."
"Remove the lower leaves so the cutting can focus its energy on producing roots rather than supporting excess foliage."
You do not need a lot of equipment to take and grow cuttings; all you need is a clean pair of snips, a small pot and fresh compost. Orpheus adds: "A free-draining compost mix helps prevent rot and gives your cuttings the best possible start."
Ergonomic Grip
Eco-Friendly Choice
Nutrient Rich Fertiliser
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As previously mentioned the same rules apply when taking softwood cutting from the following garden plants:
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- Nepeta
- Salvia
- Penstemon
- Geranium (hardy cranesbill)
- Echinacea
- Rosemary
- Thyme
- Sage
- Lavender
- Mint
- Hydrangea
- Fuchsia
- Hebe
- Buddleja
- Cornus
- Clematis
- Honeysuckle (Lonicera)
- Jasmine (Jasminum officinale)
- Trachelospermum jasminoides (star jasmine)
- Passionflower (Passiflora)
- Pelargonium
- Petunia
- Verbena (bedding)
- Bacopa
- Coleus
Another top tip to give your softwood cuttings the best start in life is to grow them in a suitable environment. "Bright shade is ideal while cuttings are rooting, as strong sun can cause them to wilt before roots have formed", warns Oprheus.
He also suggests taking several cuttings at once to increase your chances of success and quickly build up a fuller display.
Now is the ideal time to take softwood cuttings, while it's best to wait until late autumn to take hardwood cuttings.
Softwood cuttings are a simple technique that can help save money and help you fill your garden with favourite plants.
"Nepeta works beautifully in borders and containers, so growing more plants means you can repeat the look throughout the garden," says Orpheus.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 23 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 19 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
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