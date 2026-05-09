Experts reveal the hottest exterior lighting trends set to transform gardens this summer

As the weather warms up, many of us will be spending a lot more time in our gardens, and despite the lighter evenings, outdoor lighting can extend those summer nights even more.

Whether or not you stay up to date with the garden trends each year, it's hard not to be influenced by what's popular and stylish in the world. And while you may be in the know about the key interior decor trends for this season, a lot is going on in the outdoor design world to be excited about, and lighting trends are one of them.

Finding ways to illuminate your garden will make it welcoming all year long, but especially when you're enjoying BBQs and garden parties during the spring and summer. So here's some inspiration to elevate your space.

The biggest exterior lighting trends in 2026

So you've got your best garden furniture out ready for summer hosting, but what good is that without the proper lighting? You wouldn't want to cut your evenings short this season just because the sun's gone down.

To ensure your nights aren't over abruptly and your garden looks inviting no matter the time of day, here are some of the best exterior lighting trends of the year.

1. Organic lighting

(Image credit: Lights4Fun)

It's not just the sofa trends where we're seeing a turn towards more organic, natural shapes and materials. This pattern is also moving to our outdoor decor.

“Organic lighting is set to be a huge trend in 2026. Inspired by nature, this lighting type is ideal for outdoor use, blending seamlessly with its surroundings and bringing a calming feel to the space," starts Claire Anstey, Lighting Buyer at British interiors brand Heal’s.

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"Think earthy materials like rattan and wood, alongside mushroom-like silhouettes that feel almost ‘planted’ within a space, as though they’re gently growing from the ground. There’s also a growing interest in soft, flowing forms with slightly irregular, organic edges, designs that feel a little raw or unfinished, reflecting the imperfect, ever-changing character of the natural world,” she continues.

You can be quite experimental and fun with this trend, depending on the look you want for your space. We love these whimsical mushroom lights that are a great cottage garden idea.

Characterful choice Lights4Fun 12 Mini Mushroom Solar Stake Lights £23.99 at Lights4Fun Add some whimsy back into your garden with these solar-powered mini mushrooms, they'll be sure to bring a smile to your and your guests' faces.

2. Biophilic lighting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to how we're seeing sustainable garden ideas continue to be popular, more natural, discreet lighting choices are also trending again this year.

“Biophilic lighting is set to be one of the defining garden trends of the summer, bringing a more considered, nature-led approach to outdoor illumination. At its core, it’s about enhancing the natural rhythms of daylight while complementing them with circadian-aligned artificial lighting that feels gentle and organic rather than harsh or intrusive," explains Claire.

"To introduce this look into your garden, weave delicate fairy lights through the branches of trees or around sculptural shrubs. This helps diffuse the light softly through foliage, creating an inviting glow once the sun sets. Opt for warm-toned bulbs wherever possible; their golden hue creates a relaxed, cocooning ambience that’s ideal for lingering dinner parties and elegant outdoor soirées," she recommends.

Claire also points out that where you place your light in the garden is key too. Instead of just flooding the whole place with light, use it to accentuate plants and greenery.

"Highlight textured leaves, architectural branches, and pockets of greenery to create depth, shadow and a beautifully layered garden after dark,” she adds.

All-year-round Ollny Fairy Lights Battery Operated, 15m 150 LEDs £9.99 at Amazon You can never have too many fairy lights in your garden, and these are ideal for wrapping around your favourite tree.

3. Wall lights

(Image credit: Future)

Looking to make your garden look more expensive? Wall lights are a fantastic way to do that without breaking the bank. They're also helpful to keep your space secure and easy to navigate when you're enjoying evenings in the space.

“Wall lights have been one of the biggest garden lighting trends for the past few years, and it’s a style that shows no sign of fading. In fact, Google searches in the UK have risen by 42% over the last month alone, highlighting just how popular they’ve become," starts Claire.

"From a design perspective, wall lights are incredibly versatile and easy to style. They create a soft, ambient glow that’s perfect for long summer evenings spent outdoors. I always recommend positioning them near key features in the garden, such as plants, architectural details, or textured walls, to naturally draw the eye and create a focal point," she continues.

Focal point LAP Bronx Outdoor Up & Down Wall Light Black £12.99 at Screwfix These wall lights will immediately make your space look more expensive, and they give out twice the amount of light thanks to their dual-sided design.

4. Layered lighting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may already be aware of what a layered lighting scheme is; this year, we're bringing the stylish practice outdoors.

"Another major trend for summer 2026 is layered lighting, where different light sources are used together to make the garden feel more atmospheric and usable into the evening. Rather than relying on one bright fitting, there is a clear move towards lower-level lighting that helps define the shape of the space more subtly," says Julian Page, Head of Design at BHS.

So instead of one large garden floodlight, mix up path lights, festoon lighting and dotted lanterns around your space. It will help elevate the look of your space and be even more functional.

Contemporary design Vogue Idris Solar Pir Outdoor Floor Path Light £89 at Dunelm Invest in a little lighting luxury with these solar panel path lights; your garden floor will feel like a runway every night.

5. Warm tones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you are trying out your essential hosting tips this summer, then you'll want to make your garden as inviting as possible. Warm lighting is a shortcut to doing this.

"It’s important to choose warm lighting rather than cool tones. Warm light helps the space feel inviting and relaxed, ensuring the atmosphere remains soft rather than overly bright or harsh,” points out Claire.

We've seen warm lighting being chosen over cold in the indoor lighting trends too and it's clear designers are recognising this call for a more cosy, relaxing look.

Traditional Habitat 30 Warm White Festoon String Light £35 at Argos Warm up your outdoor space with this festoon lighting, ideal for brightening up outdoor kitchens or hanging between trees.

FAQs

What is the rule of thumb for outdoor lighting?

Luckily there's no garden law about lighting, other than perhaps having so much it disturbs your neighbours. However there is a design rule the experts would recommend you follow.

“The rule of thumb all garden designers live by is layering lighting in a ‘3-layer rule’. By combining ambient, task, and accent lighting, you’ll make your garden more functional and safe, accentuate any architectural and natural features like brickwork and trees, and make your garden a livable space well into the evening hours," says Laura.

“The ‘ambient’ layer 1 of lighting is general illumination for general visibility; ‘task’ or layer 2 is functional safety lighting like illuminating pathways and stairs; and layer 3, the ‘accent’ lighting, where you can really get creative, adding visual interest and decoration," she continues.

Next time you're sorting your garden out take note of where you might want to brighten up, both for decor and safety reasons.

(Image credit: Future)

What is the best lighting for the exterior of a house?

If you want to transform your garden on a limited budget, lighting is an easy and efficient way to do that.

“There’s no single best lighting choice for the exterior of a house; it’s all about how it’s placed. Layering lighting is becoming increasingly popular to add atmosphere but also for functionality and kerb appeal," starts Laura Rich, garden designer at Furniturebox.

“Combining wall lights for visual interest and functionality, subtle path or step lighting for safety, and a few well-placed accent lights to pick out features like trees or brickwork is visually dynamic. Layering lighting on different surfaces adds depth and visual interest to the garden," she adds.

Aside from electrical lighting, why not add one of your favourite scentend candles to your outdoor living room and make it feel even more cosy?