I underestimated the impact of these rechargeable lamps in my home – here's what I've learnt

As Lifestyle editor at w&h, I know how popular LED designs are in the world of lighting trends, but I feel like most of us can't really appreciate the value until we see them in action. But trust me when I say, they really have proved invaluable for adding ambient light to any room.

Initially, I wanted a small wireless lamp for my bathroom, to avoid leaving the big light on while enjoying a relaxing bath – previously, I was using my flameless LED candles, but they didn't really provide adequate light. So I looked for a wireless lamp instead.

Finally, after deciding on a pair that I found while previewing the new Next 'The Set' homeware collection, I have changed the way I illuminate my home forever.

Exact match The Set Brass Rechargeable Table Lamps £70 at Next UK Sold as a pair, this set of portable, cordless lamps features a sleek, modern design with a luxurious brass finish on the base, slender stem and classic tapered shade. Designed for convenience, they are USB rechargeable and wireless, meaning they can be easily moved around the house without the constraint of power sockets. They operated with a simple touch-on/off function, with three different light levels – all in a warm hue. H25 by 11cm Diameter. Holds up to 4 hours of charge.

Lamps are, of course, the best way to create an all-important layered lighting scheme, but what is even better is when that lamp is completely free to be used in whatever rooms you are in, not confined by cables or plug points.

After the lamps arrived, I soon realised the wider potential. Especially because they are sold in a pair. I now use one in the bathroom as intended and one in the hallway to add a touch of ambient light where I've never had it before due to a lack of electric sockets.

This has come in super handy, firstly when I leave my whippet on his own, because I can now leave a lamp on for him in the evening rather than a bright overhead light. And because I only ever leave him for a few hours, the lamps are still on when I return – because they hold up to four hours of charge.

Secondly, when I need to use the bathroom late at night, I no longer have to switch the overhead lights on to illuminate the hallway enough to navigate my way.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I use my lamps every day now; they have become invaluable to how I move around my home (Image credit: Tamara Kelly)

I also use one in the kitchen to make it feel cosy on an evening while I'm popping in and out. They aren't bright enough to act as task lights for a kitchen; they are purely there for soft ambience.

Speaking of brightness, I was actually pleasantly surprised by the levels of light each emits. The three settings provide different levels of light, allowing a much more curated approach to layering lighting in any room. To switch the lamps on, off and between the three settings, you simply tap the top – they literally couldn't be any easier to use.

From left to right, the three varying light settings in action (Image credit: Tamara Kelly)

Alternative LED lamp options

I truly adore these elegant lamps. I'm not entirely sure how I managed without them now, in all honesty.

Of course, there are so many different LED designs available that it doesn't have to stop with lamps. I have some brilliant Pooky Rechargeable Wall and Picture lights mounted on either side of my bed to elevate the light scheme. No drilling, no wires, no energy bills. Those, too, have completely transformed my bedroom for the better.