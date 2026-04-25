Jo Malone's latest launch is affordable luxury at its finest - it's an elegant £24 treat for every home

If your go-to gift has always been a Jo Malone candle, I've got some scent-sational news for you. Priced at a reasonable £24, you can now treat yourself to a Jo Malone home spray, meaning that you can take luxury with you on you travels, to your friends homes, and in your handbag too.

I have been a Jo Malone devotee for years and adore all the ways that they offer home fragrance. Of course, they are most famous for making some of the best candles on the market, but I love their room sprays for refreshing any room in your home.

And if you want to spritz some signature Jo Malone into your room, you're not short on choice, as many of their best-selling fragrances have been bottled up as room sprays. I've long been an advocate of their bigger bottles, but the brand has just announced that the room sprays have now been made miniature: as 50ml bottles at £24, they make the perfect gift. And yes, I'm including gifts to yourself in that too.

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Jo Malone Miniature Room Spray Launch

(Image credit: Jo Malone)

Jo Malone's room sprays are a beautiful way to make your home smell and feel expensive. A quick spritz before guests arrive can give your home a fresh fragrance that quickly becomes your signature. Then, when you're on your travels, you can make anywhere feel like home with a light mist of your room spray in an unfamiliar room. It makes all the difference for soothing the mind and giving your space a signature scent.

Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Room Spray £24 at Jo Malone London Next to Pomegranate Noir, this is a best-seller for the brand. It's the one I love for my home, because the lightness of citrus fruit and freshness of the basil makes my home feel bright and fresh, but the juicy warmth of the orange gives it homeliness too. Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Room Spray £24.50 at Jo Malone London This is a classy, floral fragrance that's perfect for the living room or bedroom. The notes of peony are delicately balanced with creamy suede, which gives it impressive longevity. Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Room Spray £24 at Jo Malone London A fruity floral like no other, this is a classic. It's the first candle that I ever bought from Jo Malone, so I love the room spray for a spritz of nostalgia. The fresh, light pear balances freesia beautifully.

Jo Malone's Mini Room Sprays offer all the promise of their full size bottles, but at a more handbag-friendly size. Having sworn by Jo Malone's room sprays, I can promise that you don't need more than a few sprays to get the full force of the scent, so even a 50ml room spray will go far.

The brand describe the concept of the mini room sprays as perfect for "armchair travellers and jetsetters alike...shrunk to smaller proportions for home-and-away scenting, our miniature room sprays are the perfect present for those who are always on the go".

(Image credit: Future)

I'm all about making a fragrant first impression to home guests and I like to take that on my travels too, which is why a handbag-friendly spray is a dream come true. For me, the lime basil, and mandarin will be a handbag essential. What'll be your spritz of choice?