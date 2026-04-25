Jo Malone's latest launch is affordable luxury at its finest - it's an elegant £24 treat for every home
The mini room sprays are the brand's most affordable way to make a fragrant first impression
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
If your go-to gift has always been a Jo Malone candle, I've got some scent-sational news for you. Priced at a reasonable £24, you can now treat yourself to a Jo Malone home spray, meaning that you can take luxury with you on you travels, to your friends homes, and in your handbag too.
I have been a Jo Malone devotee for years and adore all the ways that they offer home fragrance. Of course, they are most famous for making some of the best candles on the market, but I love their room sprays for refreshing any room in your home.
And if you want to spritz some signature Jo Malone into your room, you're not short on choice, as many of their best-selling fragrances have been bottled up as room sprays. I've long been an advocate of their bigger bottles, but the brand has just announced that the room sprays have now been made miniature: as 50ml bottles at £24, they make the perfect gift. And yes, I'm including gifts to yourself in that too.Article continues below
Jo Malone Miniature Room Spray Launch
Jo Malone's room sprays are a beautiful way to make your home smell and feel expensive. A quick spritz before guests arrive can give your home a fresh fragrance that quickly becomes your signature. Then, when you're on your travels, you can make anywhere feel like home with a light mist of your room spray in an unfamiliar room. It makes all the difference for soothing the mind and giving your space a signature scent.
Next to Pomegranate Noir, this is a best-seller for the brand. It's the one I love for my home, because the lightness of citrus fruit and freshness of the basil makes my home feel bright and fresh, but the juicy warmth of the orange gives it homeliness too.
Jo Malone's Mini Room Sprays offer all the promise of their full size bottles, but at a more handbag-friendly size. Having sworn by Jo Malone's room sprays, I can promise that you don't need more than a few sprays to get the full force of the scent, so even a 50ml room spray will go far.
The brand describe the concept of the mini room sprays as perfect for "armchair travellers and jetsetters alike...shrunk to smaller proportions for home-and-away scenting, our miniature room sprays are the perfect present for those who are always on the go".
I'm all about making a fragrant first impression to home guests and I like to take that on my travels too, which is why a handbag-friendly spray is a dream come true. For me, the lime basil, and mandarin will be a handbag essential. What'll be your spritz of choice?
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and recommending products for your home. You'll see her testing anything from damp-banishing dehumidifiers and KitchenAid's most covetable stand mixers through to the latest in Le Creuset's cast iron collection.
Previously, she was eCommerce Editor at Homes & Gardens, and has also written for Living Etc, The White Company and local publications when she was a student at Oxford University. She is also a Master Perfumer (a qualified candle snob), SCA-Certified Barista (qualified coffee snob) and part of a family who runs a pizza business (long-time pizza snob) - all of which come in handy when you're looking for the best pieces of kit to have kitchen.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.