Kate Middleton's favourite Jo Malone perfume is as elegant as it is spring-ready

When spring arrives, there's no better way to greet it than with a similarly bright and fresh fragrance. As far as recommendations go, there's one iconic blend that comes with quite the endorsement, as it's rumoured to be a favourite of Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Home to an array of the best long-lasting perfumes and a go-to brand for those seeking minimalistic, uncomplicated scents that always feel timeless, Jo Malone London's fragrances are the epitome of luxury. They range from salty wood blends to elegant florals and boast quite an impressive clientele, with celebs like Helen Mirren known to wear them, and reportedly, the future Queen herself, too.

So if you're unsure of which Jo Malone cologne to choose, or perhaps are seeking a sparkling scent that perfectly encapsulates spring's sunny skies and fresh blooms, here's why the Princess of Wales' go-to is definitely worth a spritz.

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The spring-ready Jo Malone perfume the Princess of Wales loves

Jo Malone London Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne RRP: from $92/£56 for 30ml | Notes: clementine flower, white lilac and orriswood. If you're a lover of fruity perfumes and floral fragrances, Jo Malone's Orange Blossom will make a lovely and very elegant addition to your collection, with its blend of white florals, zingy citrus and warm woody base notes.

Jo Malone's Orange Blossom fragrance is widely rumoured to be Catherine's staple scent. In fact, she is said to love it so much that it was reportedly present on her wedding day, with the candle version burning throughout the ceremony as she and Prince William tied the knot at London's Westminster Abbey back in April 2011.

If you're also a fan of this popular Orange Blossom number, but are keen to add more spring-inspired blends to your collection, we've rounded up some alternatives. As well as the Princess of Wales' aforementioned candle iteration, because why not?

It's not hard to see why Kate would be a fan of this Orange Blossom blend, as it layers bright citrus notes with delicate clementine flower and white lilac, grounded with a touch of spice and a warming base of orriswood, which affords a sunny quality. It's classic but definitely spring-centric, so while it is ideal for year-round wear, it feels especially apt for this season. Moreso if you want your scent to mirror the lovely blossoms beginning to emerge in your garden.

Our beauty team can also attest to the beauty of this particular scent and can well understand why it has the royal nod of approval. As Beauty editor, Fiona McKim, notes, "Jo Malone London fragrances tend to be classically British with a modern twist, so it's no surprise to me that Orange Blossom reportedly has a royal admirer. It's simple and elegant, with just enough citrus 'zip' to feel bang-on for warmer months - no wonder it's one of the brand's biggest selling fragrances of all time."