What to plant in April: 8 pretty picks to add to your garden this month

The garden is stirring back into action, with spring bulbs popping up in full force, and being outdoors (on dry days) can be a joy. So you may be wondering what to plant in April. Well, there are plenty of options.

Whatever garden trends you're embracing this year, now is a great time to plant new additions to borders and pots. It gives later-blooming specimens a chance to establish themselves before they put on their display, while those already at their best will offer an instant pop of colour to your plot.

Below, horticultural experts share their top recommendations for what to plant in April, plus maintenance tips. There's also info on which bulbs to plant now, for a stunning show in a few months.

What to plant in April, according to gardening professionals

Choosing plants for your containers, and particularly your flowerbeds, is a key part of sorting the garden out in spring, as it will ensure you have plenty to admire over the upcoming seasons. Just be sure to wait until the ground isn't frozen or waterlogged, and keep new plants well watered to help them establish.

1. Foxgloves

Foxgloves are popular amongst pollinating bees (Image credit: Delphine Adburgham / Alamy Stock Photo)

Dickon Harding, gardens and landscape manager at Raby Castle, Park and Gardens, recommends planting the common foxglove, or Digitalis purpurea, this month. "Native to the UK and therefore great for wildlife, it’s a biennial – so shop-bought potted specimens will be ready for flowering soon.

"The tall spires can reach nearly 2m so make great focal points in a mixed border in the sun but are also happy in the shade," he says, adding how they prefer a rich soil ("full of humus, like a woodland floor"). Good-quality homemade compost will come in useful here.

"Leave the spent flower heads to spread seed in a delightfully random way if you can tolerate a bit of that in your garden," he continues. "It often pops up unexpectedly here at Raby but is always welcome in my eyes."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Potted common foxglove plants are available from Crocus.

Dickon Harding Social Links Navigation Gardens and Landscape Manager at Raby Castle, Park and Gardens Dickon Harding is the gardens and landscape manager at Raby Castle, Park and Gardens in County Durham. He is responsible for overseeing the operation of the newly remodelled 18th-century Walled Gardens and the role the five-acre space plays within the wider visitor attraction.

2. Nepeta

"Walkers Low" is a compact variety (Image credit: Tracy Immordino / Alamy Stock Photo)

Chris Kersey, the ornamental garden supervisor of Lost Gardens of Heligan, notes how plants that can cope with drier soil may be a good choice as we head into April, May, and June. This is because the weather in recent years has tended towards almost drought conditions, he explains.

For a flowerbed plant that will flower soon, he particularly recommends Nepeta racemosa "Walkers Low" – "a more compact variety of catmint." It grows well in rich soil, flowers in early spring, and can be given a "Chelsea Chop" for a second flowering later in the season, he adds.

This herbaceous perennial also works well as edging along pathways, where it will soften hard landscaping. It's an excellent plant for pollinators, too. You can shop for "Walkers Low" at Crocus.

Chris Kersey Social Links Navigation Ornamental Gardens Supervisor Chris Kersey is the ornamental gardens supervisor at The Lost Gardens of Heligan in Cornwall, one of the most loved and romantic gardens in the UK.

3. Salvia

"Hot Lips" salvia (Image credit: John Richmond / Alamy Stock Photo)

For a spot with full sun, Chris recommends Salvia microphylla, although adds that it's slightly tender, so best planted towards the end of the month. This evergreen shrub salvia stays compact, he says – "just prune off spent flower spikes in autumn." He also highlights its long flowering period from late summer through autumn. "Water regularly through summer dry spells," he adds.

There are a few varieties of Salvia microphylla to choose from. "Hot Lips" (available from Thompson & Morgan) is popular for its bicoloured flowers and can be grown as a container plant.

You could plant Salvia nemorosa "Caradonna" (also available from Thompson & Morgan), too – a type of hardy, herbaceous salvia, flowering from June onwards. Stephanie Harrod, founder of Harrod Horticultural, highlights how it offers upright violet flower spikes that attract pollinators. "Plant it in full sun and trim back after flowering to encourage a second flush."

Stephanie Harrod Social Links Navigation Founder of Harrod Horticultural Stephanie Harrod, founder of Harrod Horticultural – the UK’s leading garden supplies manufacturer – is a passionate gardener driven to turn outdoor spaces into beautiful, practical places. Her love of nature and eye for design has shaped a brand known for quality, style, and helping gardeners thrive.

4. White gaura

Gaura adds graceful stems of delicate blooms to the garden (Image credit: Botany vision / Alamy Stock Photo)

Dickon also recommends planting white gaura this month (Oenothera lindheimeri) – "another sun lover".

"It’s a nice bushy perennial with slender flower stems that make it fantastic for intermingling amongst mixed borders," he says. "Luciano Giubbilei (the award-winning garden designer who remodelled Raby Castle’s 18th century Walled Gardens) has used it with great effect throughout the south-facing borders within Raby’s Walled Gardens."

A beautiful addition to a cottage garden, gaura flowers from next month onwards, and once established, is drought-tolerant. Be sure to position it in well-draining soil. In very cold regions, you may want to wait until the temperatures have warmed up a bit more, or look at ways to protect plants from frost. You can shop for white gaura plants from Crocus.

5. Scabiosa

These beauties are also known as pincushion flowers (Image credit: Organica / Alamy Stock Photo)

Emma Fell, head of horticulture at Hillier Garden Centre and Nurseries, recommends planting scabiosa in spring. "With its long flowering season and profusion of delicate, pincushion-like blooms, it provides a continuous source of nectar for pollinators, making it a favourite among bees and butterflies," she says.

"Perfect for sunny borders, scabiosa thrives in well-drained soil and proves to be quite drought tolerant," she continues, adding how it's "an excellent low-maintenance choice for gardeners looking to create a vibrant, wildlife-friendly space." Ideal for the meadowscaping garden trend.

They are a great match for the wildflower border trend and come in a range of colours, including "Pink Mist" (pink), "Butterfly Blue" (available from Crocus and a pale purple-blue), and "Black Cat" (dark red). Or, try the "Kudo White" variety, available from Hillier.

Emma Fell Social Links Navigation Head of Horticulture at Hillier Garden Centre and Nurseries Emma is a respected expert in the world of plants and plant care. Throughout her career, Emma has been responsible for sourcing and selecting new plants, including the ones that feature in Hillier's illustrious show gardens such as at RHS Chelsea and BBC Gardeners' World, as well as championing the company's learning and development strategy.

6. Euphorbia

Euphorbia characias subsp. wulfenii brings acid-lime hues to the border (Image credit: Gina Kelly / Alamy Stock Photo)

Both Dickon and Chris recommend Euphorbia characias subsp. Wulfenii for what to plant in April. "We have just ordered another 100 of these beautiful plants for our Walled Gardens," Dickon shares. "They are good-looking all year round but look particularly great at this time of year when other plants are still to put on a show.

"They are generally disease-free, enjoy sunny spots, and look stunning at the bottom of old walls in particular," he continues. They also like well-drained soil, adds Chris. You can shop for Euphorbia characias subsp. Wulfenii from Crocus. At W&H, we think they work beautifully in a Mediterranean garden scheme.

Just be aware that euphorbia sap is toxic, and should never come into contact with your skin or eyes. Handle and prune with caution, always wearing gloves, and keep it away from pets.

7. Lewisia

Lewisia may be small, but it makes an impact (Image credit: Alexandra Glen / Alamy Stock Photo)

Emma also recommends lewisia for springtime planting. "Lewisia is favoured for its vibrant, star-shaped flowers that bring a stunning burst of colour to gardens," she says. "This small herbaceous plant thrives in sunny, well-drained soil and is remarkably drought tolerant, and is another excellent choice for low-maintenance gardening."

She says it's a perfect plant for rockeries, as well as containers and border edges. "Its striking blooms and resilience make it a standout addition to any garden looking for both charm and practicality this spring." Expect flowers in spring and summer.

8. Geraniums

Geranium phaeum has jewel-toned blooms (Image credit: Kay Roxby / Alamy Stock Photo)

Not to be confused with tender pelargoniums (generally grown in pots with pink, red, or white blooms), hardy geraniums are a fantastic addition to any garden and can be planted now.

"For long-lasting colour, geranium ‘Rozanne’ is hard to beat," says Stephanie. "It flowers from late spring through to autumn, handling both sun and partial shade well. If it becomes untidy, cut it back and it will regrow quickly." Geranium "Rozanne" is available from Thompson & Morgan.

Meanwhile, Chris recommends planting geranium phaeum this month; "a great geranium choice as they are very adaptable. With dark-plum-coloured flowers, they go well with any scheme and in most soils and aspects, blooming early flowers for bees." You can enjoy the pretty blooms of these alluring plants from May.

FAQs

Which bulbs can you plant in April for summer or autumn flowering?

You may have planted snowdrops in February, and other spring-flowering bulbs in the fall. But bulb-planting season isn't over yet – there are some that can be added to borders and pots in April, for summer or autumn blooms.

Chris recommends planting Eucomis bicolor now, commonly called the pineapple lily. "This lush, tropical-looking perennial has tall, pineapple-shaped flower spikes of purple-edged, pale green star-shaped flowers," he says, adding how it will flower best in a sunny aspect near the front of a border.

Don't forget about lilies, too, which should be planted by the end of April. Chris particularly recommends Lilium "Claude Shride". "With deep, mahogany red sprays of nodding flowers on tall stems, this lily excels in light shade and attracts butterflies to the garden."

Lilium "Claude Shride" (Image credit: Steffen Hauser / botanikfoto / Alamy Stock Photo)

What are some good plants for shade to plant in April?

There are a few plants for shade that can be planted now. Hostas are a go-to pick for lush foliage. Chris particularly recommends Hosta sieboldiana var. elegans (you can buy these at Crocus), highlighting its huge blue/green leaves and light mauve flower spikes. It also seems to be less susceptible to slug attack than other varieties, he adds.

You could also consider Myosotidium hortensia "Chatham Island forget-me-not", another recommendation from Chris. It has large glossy leaves and "forget-me-not" blue flowers in late spring or early summer and likes partial shade in a sheltered spot. "Water regularly during summer." It is a bit tender, he adds. So plant it towards the end of the month.

If you're a fan of ferns (it's hard not to be!), try Blechnum brasiliense "Volcano", another suggestion from Chris. This evergreen has fantastic spring foliage colour as the new fronds start out red and fade to green, he says, adding that it likes a shady sheltered spot – "not too cold". Again, wait until the end of the month to plant this.

Hosta sieboldiana var. elegans, also known as giant blue hosta (Image credit: RM Floral / Alamy Stock Photo)

If you opt for perennials for what to plant in April, you can enjoy them year after year, however, annuals certainly have their place in the garden, too. Fast-growing and budget-friendly, these can be started from seed – our guide on flowers to sow in April features plenty of lovely picks.