Gabion walls are the surprisingly chic statement your garden is missing

Once upon a time, gabion walls were reserved for motorway embankments and industrial landscaping. After stealing the spotlight at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, though, these Instagram-worthy structures have had a serious glow-up, with designers using them to add texture, contrast, and a dash of architectural drama to garden spaces.

Honestly? We can see why; whether you're after a stylish boundary wall, a raised bed to lend some gravitas to your vegetable gardening, or a statement backdrop for your most alluring plants, gabion walls are an incredibly versatile garden trend.

Throw in the fact that they’re often more sustainable than traditional fencing or brickwork (especially if you use locally sourced or upcycled fill materials) and you have more than enough reasons to leap upon this gardening bandwagon, quite frankly.

What are gabion walls?

“Gabion walls are wire mesh cages filled with materials such as stone, slate, or even reclaimed materials like bricks or logs,” explains landscaper and gardening expert Steven Bell.

“Originally used in civil engineering to stabilise slopes and prevent erosion, gabion walls have now found a prominent place in domestic landscaping for both aesthetic and practical purposes.”

Noting that gabion walls were featured prominently across multiple show gardens at RHS Chelsea 2025, Steven goes on to point out that these rocky structures have so much more potential than an ordinary fence or brick wall.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Designers used them to create backdrops and seating areas, as well as traditional structural dividers,” he says, noting that they “can be filled with locally sourced or recycled materials” to boost their appeal as a sustainable garden idea.

“The galvanised steel cage means they’re long-lasting and weather resistant, and, compared to rendered block or stonework, gabion walls can be more affordable, especially on larger projects.”

How to make your own gabion wall

As you've likely gathered, gabion walls are easy enough to make yourself – you can even pick up a vidaXL Gabion Basket from Amazon! Once you've got that all-important metal cage in place, though, there are a few things to consider...

1. Choose your fill material carefully

"The visual appeal of a gabion wall comes largely from what’s inside it," explains Steven, who points out that "angular stones like slate, granite or limestone provide clean lines and strong contrast".

These Cotswold chippings or blue slate stones from Crocus should help you on your way. Alternatively, Steven says you could try filling yours with "mixed materials like logs, terracotta shards, or even bottles for a softer or more eclectic look".

"Make sure you layer your larger stones against the outer mesh with smaller fill inside, as this can create a more refined look and reduce movement over time," he adds, noting that you can save money by using rubble bags to fill the back of the gabions that are not on show and save the decorative stones for the outer edges.

2. Ensure proper foundation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabion walls might be sturdy, and they might not need a concrete foundation, but they still need a good, solid base to sit upon, especially if you're going for height.

"You want a level, well-compacted base," says Steven, who points out that "professional guidance is recommended to ensure structural integrity".

3. Think beyond walls

As Steven has already stressed, gabion walls aren’t just for retaining or dividing, so be sure to think outside the box with yours.

“They make excellent benches, fire pits, planters, or even water features and small ponds,” he offers up as inspiration.

“Their modularity means they can be customised to fit any space creatively.”

FAQs

What are the disadvantages of a gabion wall?

There are some disadvantages to gabion walls, particularly when it comes to wear and tear. Be sure, then, to “opt for galvanised or PVC-coated wire mesh to prevent rusting, especially in damp UK conditions,” says Steven Bell of Paving Shopper.

“Thicker gauge mesh will also hold shape better under pressure,” he adds.

What is the life expectancy of a gabion wall?

While it's difficult to determine the exact life expectancy of a gabion wall, you can rest assured that they will be there for a while (most experts predict they'll stick around for anywhere between 10 and 75 years).

As such, they're definitely a brilliant investment – especially as they're cheaper to install than a retaining wall.

Both practical and pretty, gabion walls are everything we want from a garden trend and more. Just be sure to fill yours properly (it'll keep it from weakening over time) and pop it somewhere that everyone can admire it.