Small pond ideas – 3 easy ways to create a pool that will suit every garden

Adding a small pond to your garden might not have crossed your mind before, but this water feature can bring a lot of benefits to your space.

Whilst ponds might not be at the forefront of this year's garden trends, they can be a great low-effort way of welcoming new wildlife into your space. So if you're particularly fond of the rewilding trend installing even a small pond is a great next step to increasing the presence of wildlife in your garden.

We asked horticulture experts about the different ways you can add a pond to your garden and the considerations when it comes to maintaining it.

Small pond ideas: 3 easy ways to create a garden pool

Whether you're in desperate need of small garden tips or are simply looking for a low-risk way of trying out a water element, ponds are an easy choice. You've probably thought against installing one before due to the upkeep and initial cost but it's not quite as taxing as it seems.

1. Choose a pre-shaped pond

One of the easiest ways to add a pond to your garden is to buy a pond kit or a pre-shaped pond lining. You can find one to suit the size you need and the budget you're hoping to stick to. Ponds can be a great budget garden idea when done right!

"Start by choosing a location to outline the pond shape and then dig a hole that fits the shape and depth of the liner," suggests Petar Ivanov, garden and plant expert at Fantastic Gardeners.

After that, he says you need to add a layer of sand or soft underlayment to the hole and place the preformed liner into it. After you've levelled the pond, fill it with water, add rocks and plants then install the pump and filter should you want one.

2. Try a flexible pond liner

Should you be after a little more creative freedom or need to accommodate for an awkward-shaped space then you can use the flexible liner option. No matter what garden theme you have, your small pond should complement it.

"For a flexible pond liner, you will need an underlayment (geotextile fabric), a shovel, rocks, and plants for decoration, as well as a pond pump and filter. Outline and dig the pond to your desired shape and depth, remove any sharp objects from the hole, and then lay down the underlayment fabric," says Petar.

He continues, "Place the flexible liner over the underlayment and fill it with water, smoothing out wrinkles. Trim excess liner and secure it with rocks, then decorate it with plants and rocks. Install the pump and filter if desired."

Why not incorporate the overgrown garden trend and allow your preexisting plants to surround the pond naturally?

3. Create a container pond

If you're also looking for ways to attract birds into your garden then a container pond with a shallow area is a great idea. Ponds don't have to have fish in them and having a so-called empty pond will mean less maintenance and more seasonal visitors.

"It’s surprisingly easy to make your own mini pond, which will be enjoyed by all sorts of wonderful wildlife," says Sean McMenemy, a nature expert and founder of Ark Wildlife. "To do this, you can use an old plant pot or a shallow dish, just be sure the pot doesn’t have a drainage hole. If it does, line it with some pond liner to keep the water inside."

Then he suggests placing large pebbles and stones within the pot to create sturdy ground for wildlife to perch on and access the water. Sean explains, "Fill the pot with water, making sure the tops of the pebbles and stones are exposed so birds and visiting insects can safely get to the water. Position your hydration station in a cool and shaded space where the birds can easily find it."

Just be sure to change the water regularly and clean the pot thoroughly when doing so, or you might be left asking how to get rid of mosquitoes.

FAQs

What benefits are there to having a small pond in your garden?

Having certain places in your garden which attract wildlife can bring your space various benefits. Incorporating mosaic gardening through ponds and untamed greenery will open a door to new wildlife and plant life.

Tom Clifford, gardening expert at Gardenstone explains, "Not only do ponds provide a visually interesting feature within your garden but they're also a crucial source of biodiversity. Ponds attract an abundance of wildlife to your garden, not only within the water but around the edges of your pond too."

The pond itself will attract frogs, dragonflies and newts while the plants surrounding the water make ideal bathing areas for hedgehogs and birds.

Is it expensive to maintain a pond?

Whilst a pond might not be a way to make your garden look expensive on a budget, it's not exactly going to break the bank. Where the increased costs come in is if your pond is housing fish.

"If your pond contains fish you will require a filter system in order to keep the pond clean and the fish healthy. These filter systems keep the water clear by removing excess waste produced by the fish as well as dirt that can accumulate in the pond," says Tom.

Filter systems have to be turned on for 24 hours a day which can use up a rather hefty amount of energy, however, the perk of having a small pond is that you can use a solar-powered filter to keep it clean. Tom does point out that ponds without fish are much cheaper and easier to maintain due to the lack of filtration needed.

Making a pond from a container you already own, be it a plant pot with lining or a large basin, is one of the best sustainable garden ideas. The wildlife it attracts will also help with pollinating your plants and eating away at your compost heap.