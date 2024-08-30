How to create a sensory garden for a truly soul-soothing oasis

Sight, smell, sound, taste, and touch; sensory gardens are designed to stimulate as many of the five senses as possible, resulting in a space that sparks imaginations, regulates emotions, and boosts wellbeing in the process. So, how to create a sensory garden of your very own?

For a very long time, gardens have been tailored to what we can see – which is why so many of us have spent so long learning how to mow a lawn and maintain our best plants’ health. There's a new garden trend, though, that demands we focus on the sounds and scents of our outdoor space, too – a huge RHS Chelsea Flower Show highlight of 2024.

That's right; a sensory garden does exactly what it says on the tin, as it's designed in such a way as to get us thinking about each of our senses, helping to calm and centre us in the process. Which, considering how busy our lives are, is no small feat.

Essential sensory garden ideas

"Sensory gardens are a fantastic way to immerse yourself in the wonders of nature while charming local wildlife. Imagine a garden that dances with colour, sings with sounds and invites you to explore through touch and scent – this is the magic of a well-crafted sensory garden," says Sean McMenemy of Ark Wildlife.

He adds that "sensory gardens are especially valuable for children, older people, those with learning disabilities, and individuals managing physical or mental health challenges. Plus, they can be designed to delight pets and local wildlife, making them a welcoming haven for everyone involved."

1. Sight

When it comes to creating a sensory garden, sight is the star of the show.

"Picture a canvas splashed with vibrant hues – bright marigolds, deep purple irises and the golden glow of sunflowers," says Sean. Think of late summer flowers and evergreen alluring plants to liven up your garden.

"Incorporate a variety of shapes and sizes to keep the visual interest alive, whether that's ornamental grasses that sway with the breeze to add movement, or striking sculptures or whimsical garden gnomes provide playful focal points."

"Don’t forget the magic of reflections," he adds, noting that a sparkling water feature or a sun-dappled mirror can catch the light and cast enchanting glimmers across your sensory garden space.

2. Sound

Next on the sensory garden checklist is, of course, sound; you want to create an auditory experience for anyone wandering through your outdoor space.

"You could hang bird feeders to attract a variety of birds to your garden, filling your garden with their cheerful songs and natural melodies," suggests Sean, "or add features like wind chimes can create a gentle, tinkling symphony that enhances the auditory experience."

These sounds will contribute to the garden’s charm and create a serene, lively atmosphere. Consider attracting birds that eat slugs to act as a natural pest control solution to keep pests at bay.

Squirrel Buster Bird Feeder, £49.99 at Amazon Providing a safe place to eat is the best way to encourage birds to feed in your garden. This savvy design is ideal for deterring squirrels from eating the food left out for the birds.

3. Scent

Plants to make your garden smell nice are key when appealing to the senses. Whether it's roses, lilac, or some other perfumed flower, you want to make sure your sensory garden is as beautiful to sniff as it is to look at.

"Plant fragrant flowers such as lavender and honeysuckle to infuse the air with their sweet aromas, attracting butterflies and bees," advises Sean.

"Incorporate herbs like rosemary and mint, which release their invigorating scents when touched."

Sean adds that "every breeze will carry a hint of nature’s finest fragrances, turning each visit into a sensory indulgence".

4. Touch

Ideally, you want to ensure your sensory garden is a tactile experience for visitors. To do this, Sean says you should "choose plants with varying textures, such as the soft leaves of lamb’s ear or the rugged feel of bark against your fingertips".

"Create touch stations with different materials, like smooth pebbles or sandy areas, to engage the sense of touch," he adds.

5. Taste

Finally, but by no means least, your sensory garden should taste wonderful – which means, yes, you'll likely want to check out our ultimate guide to vegetable gardening for beginners.

"Add a flavourful dimension to your sensory garden by growing edible plants that you can taste and enjoy, taking care to include herbs like basil and chives, and vegetables like tomatoes and strawberries," says Sean.

"This not only enriches the sensory experience but also allows you to savour the fruits of your labour. Fresh, homegrown flavours bring an extra layer of satisfaction to your garden."

FAQs

How do you make a sensory garden?

It's actually quite easy to make a sensory garden, so long as you remember that there's more to a planting scheme than visuals. Instead, you want to trigger all five of the senses: sight, sound, taste, touch, and scent.

To do this, you can plant perfumed flowers, hang windchimes above garden paths, grow edible treats, and opt for highly textured plants, as well as your usual array of pretty blooms.

What sounds make a sensory garden?

One of the trickier elements of a sensory garden is sound, but it's easier than you think to incorporate it into your outdoor space. Try hanging windchimes, attracting songbirds with bird feeders, setting up a water feature, or even planting something like bamboo for that distinctive sound of wind rippling through the canes.

Now that you know how to create a sensory garden, you can go forth and reap the benefits.

"Enjoy the physical perks of gardening, soak up some vitamin D from the sunlight, and find relaxation and mood enhancement through a rich sensory experience," says Sean.



We don't mind if we do...