Rustic and charming, the farmhouse garden trend will transform your space into a self-sufficient retreat

If you've ever dreamed of owning a rustic English garden with a self-sufficient vegetable patch, the new farmhouse garden trend is here for you.

With the many varying garden trends, more and more we're seeing homeowners and even celebrities choosing more rustic, traditional spaces. The polished look is being swapped for vegetable patches, wildflowers and meadowscaped lawns.

So if you're ready to start slow living in your own green oasis, here's everything you need to know about the farmhouse garden trend.

What is the rustic 'farmhouse garden' trend?

From learning vegetable gardening to embracing the more overgrown look, it's clear that more and more people are happy to let go of manicured lawns and uniform flower beds.

The popularity of the farmhouse garden trend is proof of this, but what exactly does it encompass? "The farmhouse garden trend is all about creating a relaxed, lived-in space that feels both nostalgic and timeless," explains Sarah Rumbles, design expert at luxury garden room brand, Crane Garden Buildings.

"It takes its inspiration from traditional cottage gardens, with soft planting, rustic touches, and a general sense that the garden has gently evolved."

"This year, we’re seeing more and more people lean into this look, from weathered pots and vintage-style furniture to painted timber buildings in soft, heritage colours like cream, green and pale grey," she adds.

Now you know what the trend consists of, you might be wondering how you can make it work for your space. We asked the experts for some tips and tricks.

How can you achieve the farmhouse garden trend in your garden?

Whether you're looking to transform your garden on a budget or are reading for a full renovation, there are a few things big and small you can do to channel the farmhouse trend.

1. Choose timeless wooden furniture

When it comes to the best garden furniture, there's nothing like hardy wooden pieces that are never going to fall out of style and can be maintained for years to come.

"Go for pieces made from teak or reclaimed wood, something solid and slightly weathered that will age beautifully over time. A classic farmhouse table with wooden benches or a simple slatted teak bench nestled under a tree can instantly set the tone," suggests Lowri Allpress, Owner and Company Director at Jo Alexander Garden Furniture.

If you're on a budget, look out for larger charity shops and online marketplaces, where garden furniture is often sold secondhand and in great condition. Ensure you read up on how to clean wooden garden furniture to preserve it.

2. Embrace warm lighting

For years now, lighting trends have been swaying towards warmer tones, and the farmhouse garden trend reflects this too.

"Strategically placed fixtures can be both functional and aesthetic by enhancing visibility in the evenings and creating a warm ambience," says Brian Davenport, lighting expert and co-founder of The Solar Centre. “Brass and faded gold lighting solutions work well with the warm, muted tones of a farmhouse garden."

Why not go solar and pick up some solar lanterns? Brian points out that these will add some texture and design while providing some gentle overhead lighting for a cosy atmosphere.

"Lining pathways with gentle and minimalist path lights or with more themed and unique lights can enhance this key feature. Copper lights can also be wrapped around farmhouse-style features like trellises and pergolas for delicate lighting that enhances the space instead of overpowering it," continues Brian.

3. Create spaces to relax

Similar to how you can transform your home into a zen oasis, your garden can become a space of calm and relaxation. Which is one of the key elements of the farmhouse trend.

"Whether it’s a table for two, a bench under a pergola or a hammock tucked in the corner, farmhouse gardens are all about inviting people to sit, rest and enjoy. Design with purpose, but keep it simple," explains Lowri.

Creating a sensory garden can help to achieve a deeper sense of relaxation by appealing to all the senses.

4. Add homemade touches

Just like when adding personality to your home by adding photographs and homemade trinkets, you can also do this to your garden with personal touches and vintage finds.

"A galvanised watering can, a vintage lantern or handmade terracotta pots all bring soul to a space," says Lowri. Again, looking online and in secondhand shops is ideal for finding unique, budget-friendly pieces.

5. Layer up your borders and pots

If you already enjoy more relaxed gardening, then you might have already heard of the wildflower border trend. The farmhouse style overlaps with other trends like this, especially when it comes to the use of wildflower or meadow flowers in your borders and plant pots.

"Layer up your borders. Combine herbs like rosemary and thyme with flowering plants like lavender, delphinium and cosmos. Let things spill and self-seed a little – that slightly unkempt look is part of the charm," says Sarah.

FAQs

Why is the farmhouse garden trend so popular?

Last year, the rewilding trend was increasingly popular thanks to its low-maintenance nature and benefits for wildlife. The farmhouse trend is popular for similar reasons.

“The popularity of the farmhouse aesthetic and more laid-back approach to gardening is in line with the wider appreciation for slow living and eco-conscious lifestyles," starts Gareth Mitchell, gardening expert and founder of Tree2mydoor.

"Unlike more uniform gardens that need regular upkeep, farmhouse gardens are easier to achieve for even the most time-strapped and inexperienced gardeners,” he adds.

If you're finding yourself tired of sorting your garden out again and again, trying a low-maintenance trend like this one can bring the fun back into gardening without the added stress and time pressures.