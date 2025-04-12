How to plant freesia bulbs: easy steps for colourful summer blooms
If you're looking to add some vivid colour and life to your garden, freesias are the perfect choice
If you're looking for trusted beautiful blooms to brighten up your garden this summer, look no further than Freesias.
As one of the best plants you can grow from bulbs, freesias are great for bringing some much-needed colour and vitality to your garden. Alongside our favourite late summer flowers, these plants will keep your space looking happy all summer long, through to late autumn.
Knowing how to plant freesia bulbs effectively ensures you get the most out of these beloved flowers. Luckily our team of gardening experts are here to help.
How to plant freesia bulbs: an expert guide
Freesias are some of the best cottage garden plants thanks to their uplifting colours. They make great plants for pollinators and can be easily grown when taking the right care and steps.
To ensure you get the very best summer display, we have asked our team of gardening experts for their best advice for planting freesia bulbs and caring for them until they bloom.
1. Choose the right spot
Before you plant anything, you'll need to make sure you're planting it in the right spot so it can thrive properly. After all, you would never put shade-loving plants in a sunny spot.
"The best place for freesias is a well-drained spot that is sunny and receives plenty of direct sunlight," explains Jane Dobbs, lead gardener at Allan's Gardeners. "To prevent waterlogging, ensure the soil is loose, slightly acidic to neutral, and well-drained."
Knowing your soil type can make these decisions much easier as you'll be able to determine the appropriate conditions in your garden.
Gardening is Jane's passion, having built and maintained stunning outdoor spaces for over a decade.
2. Prepare the soil and plant the bulbs
When you've chosen the perfect spot you can start the planting process. You'll need your essential gardening tools at the ready for this step.
"Prepare the soil by loosening it up to a depth of 10-15 cm. If your soil is heavy, compost or sand can help. You can boost freesia growth by adding a balanced fertiliser," says Jane.
After this, place your freesia bulbs with the pointed end upwards around 5 to 8cm deep in the soil.
"Give them a space of 10 cm between them so they can grow. After planting the bulbs, water them to moisten the soil but not over-wet it and water the bulbs less once they begin to grow," Jane adds.
3. Cover the bulbs and water
After planting the bulbs, it's now just a case of covering them over and ensuring they have everything they need going forward.
Jane says, "You can add mulch to help retain moisture and regulate soil temperature, but make sure the layer isn't too thick to suffocate the bulbs."
"When blooming begins, reduce watering slightly and ensure they get enough sunlight. Freesias bloom in 12-16 weeks, so be patient," she continues.
When should freesia bulbs be planted?
Similar to the timeline when you plant other summer bulbs, freesias have a pretty strict schedule so that you can enjoy them for as long as possible.
"When you should plant freesia bulbs will vary depending on where you are going to be planting them," explains Graham Smith MCIHort, horticulture expert from LBS Horticulture. "However, for planting outdoors, freesias can be planted from April to June."
It's recommended to wait until the soil in your garden reaches around 15 degrees, that way the bulbs have the best chance.
Graham has extensive knowledge in the horticultural and gardening industries.
FAQs
Do you soak freesia bulbs before planting?
"There is no need to soak freesia bulbs before planting, but it can be beneficial. You can speed up germination by soaking the bulbs, especially if they're dry or have been sitting around for a long time," explains Jane.
You'll find it's a similar process to how you grow dahlias after storing their tubers over winter. For freesias, Jane recommends rehydrating them by soaking them in lukewarm water for 2-4 hours before planting.
However, she does point out that most freesia bulbs will grow absolutely fine without being soaked.
Do freesias come back every year?
If you know how to grow tulips each year, you'll no doubt love the fact that they naturally die back and show their heads once again the next year. Freesias are thankfully the same.
"Freesias can return every year, but they will need to be dug up over winter if planted outside, as they are not frost-hardy," says Graham. "After they have finished flowering, cut off the faded flower stem and gradually reduce how often you water the plant as the leaves turn yellow and die off."
Then, when the leaves have died back completely, he recommends lifting the bulbs from the soil and drying them out before storing them for planting in the new year.
Can I plant freesias in pots?
Freesias make fantastic patio container plants and can even be kept indoors in pots too. Graham says planting the bulbs in pots is just as simple as the ground in your garden.
"Fill a container with potting compost mixed with horticultural grit to aid drainage. Then, plant the bulbs 5cm to 8cm apart, with the pointed tips just above compost level," he explains.
"Water the bulbs well, and stand the pot somewhere cool and shaded, with a temperature of 5°C. After 3 to 4 weeks shoots should appear, and the pots can be moved to a warmer, sunnier location," he finishes.
Planting bulbs and sowing seeds can be a great way of transforming your garden on a budget. Especially if you've overwintered the bulbs and collected the seeds from existing plants in your garden.

