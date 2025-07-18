Jennifer Aniston is a fan of this nostalgic floral scent – and you can still buy it today
Ever wondered which perfumes Jennifer Aniston wears? Wonder no more...
If ever a celebrity has had beauty influence, Jennifer Aniston is right up there with those who have the most sway on such things. From “The Rachel” haircut and signature MAC lipstick of her Friends era to her current position as co-founder of haircare brand LolaVie and general style muse, we will always be happy to take beauty cues from Jen. Speaking of which, we’ve recently been made privy to her signature perfumes – and we’re sure you’ll want in on this information, too.
As experts in the best perfumes for women, it almost goes without saying that celebrity perfumes will always pique our interest, whether it’s Julianne Moore’s under-the-radar musk scent to Jennifer Lopez’s icy fresh go-to fragrance. Sent is an incredibly personal thing, and your chosen fragrance says a lot about who you are and the impression you’ll leave on others. Which brings us right to Jen’s perfume collection…
What perfume does Jennifer Aniston wear?
It’s long been reported that before founding her own line of perfumes, Jennifer told E! in 2015 that her favourite scent as a teen was Cacharel’s Anaïs Anaïs, while several outlets report it's one of her go-tos. First debuting in the late ‘70s, long-standing floral perfume fans will know that this is regarded as a powdery classic, with notes of lily of the valley, orange blossom, jasmine, rose and musk.
RRP: $57/£57 for 1.7fl oz/50ml
Key notes: Lily of the valley, hyacinth, blackcurrant, orange blossom, honeysuckle, rose, jasmine, lys, sandalwood, musk, incense, moss, amber
That said, like many of us, Jennifer doesn’t stick to just the one perfume, and has been linked to a few other famous fragrances over the years outside of her own brand. One is the iconic Orange Blossoms Cologne from Jo Malone London, which, per InStyle, Jennifer was rumoured to be wearing at the 2024 Golden Globes when Emma Stone complimented the star’s fragrance.
This citrus-floral fragrance is well-loved, not to mention incredibly famous for having numerous celebrities’ approval. Said to be one of the royal's favourite fragrances, the candle edition was even reported to be burning in Westminster Abbey when Kate Middleton, now Catherine, Princess of Wales, married Prince William in 2011.
Jennifer is also reportedly a fan of the Kai Perfume Oil, an essential oil-based rollerball scent with notes of gardenia and white florals. And she’s in good company: according to the brand’s own website, other famous fans include Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, to name but a few. You can shop both scents below – because if we can’t be Jennifer Aniston, at least we can smell like her.
RRP: $168/£122 for 100ml
Key notes: Clementine flower, white lilac, orriswood
One of Jo Malone London's most popular scents, orange blossom is an iconic uplifting, citrus floral fragrance.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.