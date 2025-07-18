Jennifer Aniston is a fan of this nostalgic floral scent – and you can still buy it today

If ever a celebrity has had beauty influence, Jennifer Aniston is right up there with those who have the most sway on such things. From “The Rachel” haircut and signature MAC lipstick of her Friends era to her current position as co-founder of haircare brand LolaVie and general style muse, we will always be happy to take beauty cues from Jen. Speaking of which, we’ve recently been made privy to her signature perfumes – and we’re sure you’ll want in on this information, too.

As experts in the best perfumes for women, it almost goes without saying that celebrity perfumes will always pique our interest, whether it’s Julianne Moore’s under-the-radar musk scent to Jennifer Lopez’s icy fresh go-to fragrance. Sent is an incredibly personal thing, and your chosen fragrance says a lot about who you are and the impression you’ll leave on others. Which brings us right to Jen’s perfume collection…

What perfume does Jennifer Aniston wear?

It’s long been reported that before founding her own line of perfumes, Jennifer told E! in 2015 that her favourite scent as a teen was Cacharel’s Anaïs Anaïs, while several outlets report it's one of her go-tos. First debuting in the late ‘70s, long-standing floral perfume fans will know that this is regarded as a powdery classic, with notes of lily of the valley, orange blossom, jasmine, rose and musk.

That said, like many of us, Jennifer doesn’t stick to just the one perfume, and has been linked to a few other famous fragrances over the years outside of her own brand. One is the iconic Orange Blossoms Cologne from Jo Malone London, which, per InStyle, Jennifer was rumoured to be wearing at the 2024 Golden Globes when Emma Stone complimented the star’s fragrance.

This citrus-floral fragrance is well-loved, not to mention incredibly famous for having numerous celebrities’ approval. Said to be one of the royal's favourite fragrances, the candle edition was even reported to be burning in Westminster Abbey when Kate Middleton, now Catherine, Princess of Wales, married Prince William in 2011.

Jennifer is also reportedly a fan of the Kai Perfume Oil, an essential oil-based rollerball scent with notes of gardenia and white florals. And she’s in good company: according to the brand’s own website, other famous fans include Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, to name but a few. You can shop both scents below – because if we can’t be Jennifer Aniston, at least we can smell like her.

Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne
Key notes: Clementine flower, white lilac, orriswood One of Jo Malone London's most popular scents, orange blossom is an iconic uplifting, citrus floral fragrance. Kai Perfume Oil
Key notes: Gardenia, white florals An essential oil-based and perfume rollerball from niche fragrance brand Kai, this scent has a slew of celebrity fans.