Everyone talks about Aventus, but Jennifer Lopez' signature Creed scent is this icy-fresh alternative

Boasting a crisp, revitalising blend of notes and luxury name tag to match, we've just discovered Jennifer Lopez's signature Creed fragrance - and no, it's not the iconic Aventus...

When it comes to finding your signature scent, you're probably looking for a long-lasting perfume that not only smells divine but also leaves a moreish impression on anyone you meet (bonus points if they ask you what fragrance you're wearing). While we'll happily take perfume recommendations from friends, family and the internet, there's a certain level of intrigue as to what scents A-listers reach for daily.

From the likes of Trinny Woodall's perfume to Kate Moss' signature perfume, we've made it our task to uncover what celebrities actually smell like. The latest discovery we've made? Jennifer Lopez's surprisingly fresh perfume, which has been luxuriously crafted to mimic the icy Alps.

The luxury citrus fragrance behind JLo's signature scent

From her unconventional bronzer placement for a sun-kissed glow or her full fringe hairdo, we've seen Jennifer Lopez serve up plenty of beauty inspiration in the past. Having released over 30 perfumes herself, it's only natural that we're every bit as interested in knowing which fragrance she reaches for most frequently.

JLo's signature scent Creed Silver Mountain Water Eau De Parfum View at Space NK $244.89 at SHOP SIMON (formerly Shop Premium Outlets) $250 at Walmart RRP: £190 for 50ml | £265 for 100ml Inspired by the snow-adorned Alps, this unisex Creed fragrance offers a refreshing and revitalising sensual experience that makes it the perfect long-lasting everyday scent. Boasting crisp top notes of zesty mandarin and bergamot, followed by green tea and blackcurrant, and completed with a musky sandalwood base.

While the singer has created a plethora of her own fragrances, from the iconic JLo Glow to Jennifer Lopez Live, she is rumoured to wear Creed's Silver Mountain Water. Known for being a fan of sandalwood scents, including the Le Labo Santal 26 Candle, it's no surprise that Jennifer reaches for this unisex fragrance which boasts notes of mandarin, bergamot, sandalwood and musk.

What does Creed Silver Mountain Water smell like?

This modern fragrance boasts crisp, citrusy top notes of bergamot and orange, heart notes of sweet blackcurrant and green tea and base notes of sandalwood and musk. The result? A unisex fragrance that is both serene and invigorating, with fresh, zesty top notes that are complemented with a warming base, making it the perfect day-to-day signature scent.

Creed Silver Mountain Water Alternative Scents

As luxurious and tempting as JLo's scent of choice sounds, it well and truly sits in the luxury fragrance category and boasts a hefty price tag to match. While it is a unique scent that is hard to replicate, we've found three fragrances that also boast notes of refreshing citrus and cosy musks.

