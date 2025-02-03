Everyone talks about Aventus, but Jennifer Lopez' signature Creed scent is this icy-fresh alternative
Inspired by the snowy Alps, JLo's go-to perfume is both luxuriously chic and refreshing on the senses
Boasting a crisp, revitalising blend of notes and luxury name tag to match, we've just discovered Jennifer Lopez's signature Creed fragrance - and no, it's not the iconic Aventus...
When it comes to finding your signature scent, you're probably looking for a long-lasting perfume that not only smells divine but also leaves a moreish impression on anyone you meet (bonus points if they ask you what fragrance you're wearing). While we'll happily take perfume recommendations from friends, family and the internet, there's a certain level of intrigue as to what scents A-listers reach for daily.
From the likes of Trinny Woodall's perfume to Kate Moss' signature perfume, we've made it our task to uncover what celebrities actually smell like. The latest discovery we've made? Jennifer Lopez's surprisingly fresh perfume, which has been luxuriously crafted to mimic the icy Alps.
You can currently nab a 15% discount on Creed's popular Silver Mountain Water, meaning you can snap up a 100ml bottle for £40 less than its typical retail price.
The luxury citrus fragrance behind JLo's signature scent
From her unconventional bronzer placement for a sun-kissed glow or her full fringe hairdo, we've seen Jennifer Lopez serve up plenty of beauty inspiration in the past. Having released over 30 perfumes herself, it's only natural that we're every bit as interested in knowing which fragrance she reaches for most frequently.
JLo's signature scent
RRP: £190 for 50ml | £265 for 100ml
Inspired by the snow-adorned Alps, this unisex Creed fragrance offers a refreshing and revitalising sensual experience that makes it the perfect long-lasting everyday scent. Boasting crisp top notes of zesty mandarin and bergamot, followed by green tea and blackcurrant, and completed with a musky sandalwood base.
While the singer has created a plethora of her own fragrances, from the iconic JLo Glow to Jennifer Lopez Live, she is rumoured to wear Creed's Silver Mountain Water. Known for being a fan of sandalwood scents, including the Le Labo Santal 26 Candle, it's no surprise that Jennifer reaches for this unisex fragrance which boasts notes of mandarin, bergamot, sandalwood and musk.
What does Creed Silver Mountain Water smell like?
This modern fragrance boasts crisp, citrusy top notes of bergamot and orange, heart notes of sweet blackcurrant and green tea and base notes of sandalwood and musk. The result? A unisex fragrance that is both serene and invigorating, with fresh, zesty top notes that are complemented with a warming base, making it the perfect day-to-day signature scent.
Creed Silver Mountain Water Alternative Scents
As luxurious and tempting as JLo's scent of choice sounds, it well and truly sits in the luxury fragrance category and boasts a hefty price tag to match. While it is a unique scent that is hard to replicate, we've found three fragrances that also boast notes of refreshing citrus and cosy musks.
Fresh and sweet
RRP: £190 for 50ml
Boasting a similar blend of notes, including bergamot, mandarin, sandalwood and musk, INITIO's Musk Therapy is a zesty yet sweet unisex fragrance. Taking you on a sensorial experience, this scent opens with zingy citrus notes, capturing a heart of bitter-sweet black currant cassis, before being followed with warm and comforting tones of white musk - a truly addictive blend.
Romantic citrus
RRP: £85 for 75ml
For those who enjoy the citrus elements of Creed's Silver Mountain Water, but are looking for a more floral touch, Estée Lauder's Beautiful is a must-have option. Boasting a similar zesty top note of mandarin, this scent is complemented with an abundance of floral notes including rose, marigold and jasmine, before being grounded with an earthy, woody base of sandalwood, vetiver and amber.
Uplifting and vibrant
RRP: £175 for 50ml
Reminiscent of a calm, sunny day in the Hamptons, this uplifting fragrance is ideal for those who love fresh perfumes. This scent captures the essence of summer days spent by the coast, with citrusy top notes of lemon and bergamot, which are harmoniously blended with florals and woody musks. The result? A warm and joyous signature scent that can be worn both day or night.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
