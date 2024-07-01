The unconventional bronzer placement Jennifer Lopez swears by for a sunkissed complexion

Whilst blush has been at the centre of the makeup world in recent months, Jennifer Lopez just debuted a flattering bronzer placement for a sculpting, summer-ready glow that lends itself to any upcoming occasion...

As soon as the summer sun begins to make an appearance, we find ourselves reaching into our makeup bags for the best bronzers for a sun-kissed glow to achieve that healthy, post-holiday look. And whilst many of us just sweep our bronzer across our forehead before heading out the door, Jennifer Lopez's latest makeup look had us taking notes on her sculpting bronzer placement...

Attending Christian Dior's Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week show, the star styled her chic belted dress with a classic curly updo, but it was Lopez's sultry contoured makeup look that caught our eye...

Why we're copying JLo's bronzer placement for all our summer events

Posting to her Instagram on Tuesday 25th June, the actress showcased a duo of Fashion Week looks, including an asymmetric taupe-hue dress and white poplin shirt and tweed skirt combination - each paired with black elbow-grazing gloves. Her standout looks were seamlessly complemented by her subtle glow and chiselled bronzer placement, as you can see in the fifth slide of the post, that immediately had us wanting to recreate the look for ourselves.

When it comes to red carpets and celebrity events, a bronzed complexion certainly isn't anything new, but Lopez's dramatic cheekbone bronzer placement saw the product swept across her cheeks and finishing in line with the inner corner of her eye, creating a cohesively bronzed yet sculpted complexion. The result? A full glam look perfect for any upcoming occasions scheduled in your diary, that can also easily be toned down for a more natural day-to-day summer glow that looks like you've just spent a week in the sun.

So, if you’re wondering how to achieve Lopez's bronzed glow at home, you'll be pleased to know that it can be recreated in just a few quick and easy steps - here’s how…

Recreate JLo's sun-kissed bronzer look

To recreate Jennifer's look, opt for a quality bronzer that complements your skin tone - a good bronzer should be a shade or two darker than your skin tone. It's also important to choose a formula that suits your skin type, for example if you have oily skin a powder bronzer will stay put for longer, whilst cream formulas are perfect for rehydrating dry complexions.

As a general rule of thumb, you'll want to apply bronzer where the sun naturally hits your face and creates shadows - for example your forehead, lower cheekbones, jawline and the bridge of the nose. Blending bronzer across the latter two areas is essential for creating the illusion of a chiselled and contoured face.

After applying your best lightweight foundation, take your tool of choice, whether that be a plump makeup sponge or an angled brush, and focus on these particular areas using circular motions to buff your chosen bronzer into your skin, for a natural sun-kissed effect. For JLo's sculpted cheekbones, continue buffing the excess product down your cheekbones until you reach a point that is in line with the inner corner of your eye. If you're wanting a more defined look, we'd recommend investing in both a cream and powder bronzer in order to layer them on top of each other for added depth.