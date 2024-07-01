The unconventional bronzer placement Jennifer Lopez swears by for a sunkissed complexion
Wanting to unlock a chiselled and bronzed glow? JLo’s latest makeup look offers a sculpted and sun-kissed effect that is perfect for any summer event...
Whilst blush has been at the centre of the makeup world in recent months, Jennifer Lopez just debuted a flattering bronzer placement for a sculpting, summer-ready glow that lends itself to any upcoming occasion...
As soon as the summer sun begins to make an appearance, we find ourselves reaching into our makeup bags for the best bronzers for a sun-kissed glow to achieve that healthy, post-holiday look. And whilst many of us just sweep our bronzer across our forehead before heading out the door, Jennifer Lopez's latest makeup look had us taking notes on her sculpting bronzer placement...
Attending Christian Dior's Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week show, the star styled her chic belted dress with a classic curly updo, but it was Lopez's sultry contoured makeup look that caught our eye...
Why we're copying JLo's bronzer placement for all our summer events
Posting to her Instagram on Tuesday 25th June, the actress showcased a duo of Fashion Week looks, including an asymmetric taupe-hue dress and white poplin shirt and tweed skirt combination - each paired with black elbow-grazing gloves. Her standout looks were seamlessly complemented by her subtle glow and chiselled bronzer placement, as you can see in the fifth slide of the post, that immediately had us wanting to recreate the look for ourselves.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
When it comes to red carpets and celebrity events, a bronzed complexion certainly isn't anything new, but Lopez's dramatic cheekbone bronzer placement saw the product swept across her cheeks and finishing in line with the inner corner of her eye, creating a cohesively bronzed yet sculpted complexion. The result? A full glam look perfect for any upcoming occasions scheduled in your diary, that can also easily be toned down for a more natural day-to-day summer glow that looks like you've just spent a week in the sun.
So, if you’re wondering how to achieve Lopez's bronzed glow at home, you'll be pleased to know that it can be recreated in just a few quick and easy steps - here’s how…
Recreate JLo's sun-kissed bronzer look
RRP: £30
For a shimmery post-holiday glow, add a layer of this lightweight bronzer from Kosas. With a mousse-like texture, its formula is infused with a combination of nourishing meadowfoam oil and shea butter that will leave your complexion feeling hydrated - without leaving a chalky finish.
RRP: £21
If a natural bronze is more your thing, a liquid bronzer might be the answer. This versatile bronzer offers a subtly sheer warmth that can be easily buffed into the skin to unlock a healthy glow, or built up to add more depth.
RRP: £18
If you tend to opt for a cream bronzer, this buildable option from REFY is a must-have in your makeup collection. Whether you're looking to add some warmth to your face or opting for a more chiselled look, its moisturising formula combined with its warm undertones, allow for a defined and radiant finish.
To recreate Jennifer's look, opt for a quality bronzer that complements your skin tone - a good bronzer should be a shade or two darker than your skin tone. It's also important to choose a formula that suits your skin type, for example if you have oily skin a powder bronzer will stay put for longer, whilst cream formulas are perfect for rehydrating dry complexions.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
As a general rule of thumb, you'll want to apply bronzer where the sun naturally hits your face and creates shadows - for example your forehead, lower cheekbones, jawline and the bridge of the nose. Blending bronzer across the latter two areas is essential for creating the illusion of a chiselled and contoured face.
After applying your best lightweight foundation, take your tool of choice, whether that be a plump makeup sponge or an angled brush, and focus on these particular areas using circular motions to buff your chosen bronzer into your skin, for a natural sun-kissed effect. For JLo's sculpted cheekbones, continue buffing the excess product down your cheekbones until you reach a point that is in line with the inner corner of your eye. If you're wanting a more defined look, we'd recommend investing in both a cream and powder bronzer in order to layer them on top of each other for added depth.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
-
-
Worst Roommate Ever: Who is Michael Dudley and where is he now?
As the true crime series returns to Netflix, viewers have been curious to know what became of Michael Dudley
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Alexa Chung's sunshine yellow tea dress and cosy Barbour rain coat at Glastonbury has given us inspiration for the next drizzly day
Alexa showed off her effortless festival look, with a boho gown in one of the summer's most gorgeous shades
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Sienna Miller's off-duty festival manicure proves that this hue is the staple of the summer
Avoiding the temptation for bold and statement summer designs, Sienna Miller's nails are a lesson in chic simplicity...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The vibrant but chic nail colour everyone's set to be wearing for summer
Offering a pop of colour that will elevate any look, this bold fuchsia hue makes for the perfect summer-ready mani...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
6 niche perfume picks to diversify your collection - from smoky blends to hints of mint
Tired of samey vanillas and floral scents? These varied and uncommon signatures are sure to set you apart from the crowd...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
6 things people who smell great always do - for a chic and lingering impression
Experts, along with our certifiably good-smelling beauty team, have shared their go-to tips for ensuring their perfumes linger all day long...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Diane Kruger once again proves why occasionwear and a red lip are a match made in heaven
Nothing beats a pop of classic red on the lips, especially when you're wearing a little black dress - as Diane Kruger proves...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The £12 multi-tasking skincare saviour Helen Mirren always carries in her travel bag
This refreshingly affordable gel is a staple in Helen Mirren's regime and is designed to tackle a wide range of skin complaints...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
This Trinny London serum reduces the appearance of wrinkles in just weeks - and it's 30% off today
Offering transformative ageless results, this retinol treatment reawakens your complexion as you sleep...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Clarkson's Farm star Lisa Hogan shares hilarious 'unwanted' video of sweatproof makeup we all need right now
The actress-turned-farmer shared her top tips for keeping makeup in place in the heat
By Kerrie Hughes Published