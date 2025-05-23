JLo’s clever beauty trick is an easy way to get an effortless summer glow
The makeup style has become really popular - and it's received JLo's seal of approval
Fiona McKim
If you're looking for an easy way to get a summer glow without too much effort, look no further than JLo's clever ‘sunset blush’ trick.
As happens every spring and summer, makeup trends have taken a turn towards more natural makeup looks. That means embracing the best lightweight foundations, sun-kissed bronzers and shining highlighters to help give skin a lovely glow without too much weight.
Looking for the perfect summer blush inspiration? JLo's 'sunset blush' trick she debuted back in 2024 is ideal for a sweet sheen of color.
It's no surprise that Lopez loves this makeup hack - as does our digital beauty editor, Fiona McKim, who says, "When it comes to beauty techniques, I'll have what JLo's having - regardless of what said technique is. While using two different shades of blush sounds a bit 'extra', the trick is in the blend. Use a large, fluffy brush to swish away at the join between the two powders, going back and forth in a windscreen wiper motion, to ensure a seamless, beautiful finish."
Shop Summer Blush Shades
The perfect statement blush to add to any minimal makeup look thanks to its buttery smooth formula that blends like powder without going cakey or dry or setting your skin into too matte of a finish, this NYX Buttermelt Blush comes in a beautiful tangerine orange shade.
If cream blushers are more your style, it doesn't get much better than the Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream by Fenty Beauty. With a light formula that's non-greasy, it melts into the skin for a light and effortless wash of color that emulates a natural-looking flush.
The sunset blush look is created by using two shades of blusher, placing a pink tone on the cheekbone and an orange shade just below it on the hollows of your cheek, blending it together to create an ombré effect.
You can then add a swipe of highlighter to the high point of your cheekbone for an added shine if you'd like a pop of glittery sheen, or you can just leave the color to speak for itself.
The resulting look is what gives the trick its name, with a wash of blended, ombré-like color that emulates the look of a sunset sitting across your skin - who wouldn't want the beautiful scene of an orange sun turning the sky pink as it slips below the horizon sitting on their cheeks?
Sunset blush looks tend to be worn with minimal other makeup, with the summer-ready feel playing into the no makeup makeup trends we see in the warmer seasons. You can compliement it with a simple eyeshadow look of shimmering champagne or a light-toned pink to really tie in the shade, with a glossy neutral nude lipstick bringing some subtle color to your lips.
But, while minimal makeup is all about a light hand and, well, minimal makeup, you don't need to hold back when it comes to applying the blusher. Whether you're using a cream or a powder formula, apply your blush in light layers, but don't be afraid to build it up as the style is meant to recreate what skin would look out after a day out in the sun; sunkissed thanks to the orange toned blusher, and flushed with heat thanks to the pink.
When it comes to applying the blusher, many people choose to go for a cream blush product as it tends to blend a little easier and make creating the ombré effect more simple. However, it's easily done with a powder too; just start with a small amount and build it up slowly.
JLo brought her blush onto the apples of her cheeks, sweeping it right up to her temples in a technique called 'draping.' This placement focuses on keeping the blusher high on the face, with the sweeping look giving the illusion of more chiselled cheekbones without relying on contouring to create the same look.
If you're unsure of where to start with the rest of your makeup look when trying out this trick, there's no better look to recreate than JLo's. She finished off her style with a stunning glossy peach lip, a simple, thin line of brown eyeliner that added drama to the eye without darkening it or closing it up, and some fluttery lashes tied everything together.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
- Fiona McKimBeauty Editor, womanandhome.com
